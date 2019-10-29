Log in
Thai October inflation rate seen steady at 0.31% - Reuters poll

10/29/2019 | 11:45pm EDT
Vegetables are carried in plastics bags at a market in Bangkok

BANGKOK, (Reuters) - Thailand's annual inflation rate in October is expected to be steady from the previous month and stay below the central bank's target range for a fifth straight month, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

The median forecast of 10 economists was for the headline consumer price index (CPI) to increase 0.31% in October from a year earlier, little changed from September's 0.32% rise.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) has forecast 2019 inflation of 0.8%, against its 1%-4% target range.

According to the poll, the core inflation rate, which strips out energy and fresh food prices, was seen at 0.44% in October, the same as in September.

On September 25, the BOT left its benchmark interest rate THCBIR=ECI unchanged at 1.50%, after surprisingly cutting it in August. It will next review monetary policy on November 6.

(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Orathai Sriring and Shounak Dasgupta)

