Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Thai Sept headline CPI rises 0.32% y/y, below forecast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 12:27am EDT
A woman walks at the Maeklong market next to the train tracks, on the outskirts of Bangkok

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's annual headline consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.32% in September from a year earlier, less than expected, commerce ministry data showed on Tuesday.

That compared with a Reuters forecast of 0.44% in September, and against August's 0.52%. [nL3N26H2RC]

September's headline inflation was the lowest level since January and stayed below the Bank of Thailand (BOT)'s 1%-4% target range for a fourth straight month.

The BOT forecast headline inflation of 0.8% for this year while the commerce ministry predicts 0.7%-1.0%. [nB7N25400U]

The annual core inflation rate was 0.44% in September, compared with a forecast of 0.43%, and August's 0.49%.

In January-September, headline inflation was 0.81% and core inflation was 0.54%.

Last week, the BOT left its policy interest rate <THCBIR=ECI> unchanged at 1.50%, after a surprise cut in August. It will next review monetary policy on Nov. 6. [nL3N26E228]

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing Orathai Sriring; Editing by Darren Schuettler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:01aWISeKey's Cutting-edge WISeAuthentic Identity Blockchain Technology Already Protects over 2 Million Luxury Watches
GL
12:58aOil prices recover after output from U.S., Russia, OPEC drop
RE
12:58aMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Cambodia's tourism competitiveness improves
PU
12:56aCommunist China Doesn't Let Hong Kong Unrest, Trade War Rain on Its Parade -- Update
DJ
12:53aOil prices recover after output from U.S., Russia, OPEC drop
RE
12:39aUK to fly back 7,000 people as Thomas Cook repatriation efforts enter 2nd week
RE
12:27aThai Sept headline CPI rises 0.32% y/y, below forecast
RE
12:27aIndonesia Sept inflation rate falls to 3.39% y/y
RE
12:24aJapan proceeds with twice-delayed sales tax hike as growth sputters
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices recover after output from U.S., Russia, OPEC drop
2LOCKHEED MARTIN WINS $495 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT: Pentagon
3FARFETCH LTD : FARFETCH : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Farfetch Limited Investors of Importa..
4CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : CAPITALAND MALL TRUST : Cmt Secures First S$200 Million Green Loan To Finance Bca Gree..
5BARCLAYS PLC : No-deal Brexit threat sends banking volumes in Britain to 28-year low
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group