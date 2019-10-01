Thai Sept headline CPI rises 0.32% y/y, below forecast

That compared with a Reuters forecast of 0.44% in September, and against August's 0.52%. [nL3N26H2RC]

September's headline inflation was the lowest level since January and stayed below the Bank of Thailand (BOT)'s 1%-4% target range for a fourth straight month.

The BOT forecast headline inflation of 0.8% for this year while the commerce ministry predicts 0.7%-1.0%. [nB7N25400U]

The annual core inflation rate was 0.44% in September, compared with a forecast of 0.43%, and August's 0.49%.

In January-September, headline inflation was 0.81% and core inflation was 0.54%.

Last week, the BOT left its policy interest rate <THCBIR=ECI> unchanged at 1.50%, after a surprise cut in August. It will next review monetary policy on Nov. 6. [nL3N26E228]

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing Orathai Sriring; Editing by Darren Schuettler)