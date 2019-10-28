Log in
Thai September factory output seen down 2% year-on-year - Reuters poll

10/28/2019 | 01:35am EDT

BANGKOK, (Reuters) - Thailand's annual manufacturing output in September likely declined at a slower pace than in the previous month, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

The median forecast from eight economists polled was for the manufacturing production index to decline 2.05% in September from a year earlier. In August, output dropped 4.4%, dragged down by lower production of cars, electronics and rubber products.

Industrial goods account for about 80% of Thailand's total exports, a key economic driver, which declined 1.39% in September from a year earlier.

Exports have been affected by global trade tensions and the strength of the Thai baht THB=TH, Asia's best performing currency this year.

(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai, Editing by Orathai Sriring and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

