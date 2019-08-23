Log in
Thai Union pcl : Appoints Craig Walker to Lead MerAlliance

08/23/2019

23 August 2019, Bangkok - Thai Union announced today that Craig Walker has been appointed Managing Director of its MerAlliance subsidiary, one of Europe's leading smoked salmon producers, with production facilities in France and Poland.

Walker will be responsible for the development and delivery of the company's strategic plan, including full responsibility for its commercial and supply chain activities.

Fluent in French and English, Walker has held senior management positions with several leading food companies including Danone, Numico and Labeyrie.

Paul Reenan, President of Thai Union Europe said: 'I am very pleased that Craig has accepted our offer to lead MerAlliance. Craig is an international business leader with a strong track record in both branded and private label foods. With his experience and expertise in quality chilled seafood, I am confident that he will play a pivotal role in our drive to create profitable growth for MerAlliance by strengthening our existing customer relationships, broadening our customer base and launching new products'.

Prior to joining MerAlliance, Walker was the UK CEO for Labeyrie Fine Foods, where he was responsible for their two UK seafood businesses, Lyons Seafoods and Farne Salmon & Trout.

He joins MerAlliance on 2 September, 2019 and will report to Paul Reenan. Walker will be a member of Thai Union's European Leadership Team and will be based at the company's headquarters in Paris.

ABOUT THAI UNION GROUP

Thai Union Group PCL is the world's seafood leader bringing high quality, healthy, tasty and innovative seafood products to customers across the world for more than 40 years.

Today, Thai Union is regarded as the world's largest producer of shelf-stable tuna products with annual sales exceeding THB 133.3 billion (US$ 4.1 billion) and a global workforce of over 47,000 people who are dedicated to pioneering sustainable, innovative seafood products.

The company's global brand portfolio includes market-leading international brands such as Chicken of the Sea, John West, Petit Navire, Parmentier, Mareblu, King Oscar, and Rügen Fisch and Thai-leading brands SEALECT, Fisho, Qfresh, Monori, Bellotta and Marvo.

As a company committed to innovation and globally responsible behavior, Thai Union is proud to be a member of the United Nations Global Compact, and a founding member of the International Seafood Sustainability Foundation (ISSF). In 2015, Thai Union introduced its SeaChange® sustainability strategy. Find out more at seachangesustainability.org. Thai Union's on-going work on sustainability issues was recognized in 2018 by being ranked number one in the world in the Food Products Industry in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, achieving a 100th percentile ranking for total sustainability score. Thai Union has now been named to the DJSI for five consecutive years. Thai Union was also named to the FTSE4Good Emerging Index for the third straight year in 2018.

Disclaimer

Thai Union Group pcl published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 07:32:09 UTC
