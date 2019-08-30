Thai Union pcl : Appoints Mick Wain as Senior Vice President of Sales at Chicken of the Sea International

30 August 2019, Bangkok - Thai Union Group PCL today announced that Mick Wain has been appointed Senior Vice President of Sales at Chicken of the Sea International. Wain will begin his new role on 7 October 2019.

Wain joined Thai Union in March 2011 as Commercial Director at John West, where he was a member of the executive team and helped drive John West's branded commercial channels to a position of clear market leadership. In November 2017, he became a member of the Thai Union Europe leadership team when he was appointed General Manager, Chilled UK & Foodservice Europe.