Thai Union pcl : Appoints Mick Wain as Senior Vice President of Sales at Chicken of the Sea International

30 August 2019, Bangkok - Thai Union Group PCL today announced that Mick Wain has been appointed Senior Vice President of Sales at Chicken of the Sea International. Wain will begin his new role on 7 October 2019.
Wain joined Thai Union in March 2011 as Commercial Director at John West, where he was a member of the executive team and helped drive John West's branded commercial channels to a position of clear market leadership. In November 2017, he became a member of the Thai Union Europe leadership team when he was appointed General Manager, Chilled UK & Foodservice Europe.
Disclaimer
Thai Union Group pcl published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 04:45:03 UTC