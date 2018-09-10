Thai Union pcl : Grant of Opportunity for Shareholders' Involvement in Shareholders' Meeting Agenda and Company Director Candidate Proposals

Ref. 28/610910

Date: September 10, 2018

Subject: Grant of Opportunity for Shareholders' Involvement in Shareholders' Meeting Agenda and Company Director Candidate Proposals

We hereby would like to inform you that, with an eye to further promote good corporate governance practice in our company, we have considered granting opportunity to our shareholders for their involvement in proposing shareholders' meeting agenda, names of company director candidates and the Questions. Both their proposed issues and concerns, in the form of meeting agenda, and the names of company director candidates will be addressed during the forthcoming 2019Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. We are currently open for such proposals since September 11, 2018 until January 25, 2019. Shareholders interested in participating in the process can study relevant criteria, condition and procedures and download related application forms at our corporate websitehttp://www.thaiunion.comand go to "Investor Relations" > "Shareholder Information" > "Shareholders' Meeting".

Please be informed accordingly. Respectfully yours,

Mr. Kraisorn Chansiri, Director Mr. Chuan Tangchansiri, Director

