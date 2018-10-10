Thai Union pcl : Honored as Business Leader of the Year at Ethical Corporation Responsible Business Awards

Caption: Dr. Darian McBain, Thai Union's global director for sustainable development, delivers an acceptance speech after being honored as the 2018 Business Leader of the Year at Ethical Corporation's Responsible Business Awards. Photo credit: Ethical Corporation

10 OCTOBER 2018, BANGKOK - Thai Union Group PCL. was honored at Ethical Corporation's 8th Annual Responsible Business Awards for sustainability leadership with Dr. Darian McBain, Thai Union's global director for sustainable development, receiving the coveted Business Leader of the Year Award during a ceremony on Tuesday in London.

'I have been following Ethical Corporation for a long time and it was never in my mind I would one day achieve one of these awards,' said McBain. 'To be nominated and receive this award is honestly a truly great honor and very humbling experience.'

Thai Union was also shortlisted in three other key categories for its initiatives and activities during the past year, in line with the company's SeaChange® sustainability strategy, including:

Caption: Dr. Darian McBain (center), Thai Union's global director for sustainable development, was honored as the 2018 Business Leader of the Year at Ethical Corporation's Responsible Business Awards. Also pictured is Liam Dowd, CEO of Ethical Corporation (back, far right), along with staff, partners and contributors to Thai Union's sustainability team, which was recognized for sustainability reporting, human rights and supply chain management. Photo credit: Ethical Corporation

Thai Union has been the recipient of numerous high-profile international sustainability awards and recognitions in 2018.

Thai Union was recently rated the world's No. 1 company in the food products industry in the 2018 Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). Further, it was the fifth consecutive year Thai Union was named to the DJSI. And, in August, Thai Union was named for the second straight year as a constituent to the FTSE4Good Emerging Index by FTSE Russell.

Last week, the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the world's largest news and information provider, announced Thai Union is one of six companies shortlisted for its annual Stop Slavery Award. Nominees also include Apple and Unilever, among others.

Earlier this year, a panel of expert judges presented Thai Union and WWF-UK with gold in the 'Best Sustainable Supply Chain' category at the Global Good Awards UK 2018-a testament to the pivotal work the two organizations have achieved through its European partnership.

This was followed by Thai Union's John West brand being named winner of the Marine Stewardship Council's (MSC) 2018 UK Canned Brand of the Year Award for the second consecutive year. The annual MSC awards celebrate those safeguarding seafood supplies for current and future generations.

The Business Intelligence Group, which at the end of July announced winners for its 2018 Sustainability Awards to honor those who have made sustainability an integral part of business practice, included Thai Union in two categories, including Sustainability Leadership of the Year (Organization), as well as the company's digital traceability pilot project for Sustainability Initiative of the Year (Project).

