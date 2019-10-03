Log in
Thai Union pcl : Hosts Fire Safety Workshop for Students in Samut Sakhon

10/03/2019 | 04:29am EDT
  • Fire training provided to 131 students in Samut Sakhon, where Thai Union has factories and facilities

Caption: Thai Union conducted basic fire trainings for students in Samut Sakhon

3 October 2019, Samut Sakhon - Thai Union Group PCL. conducted basic fire training for 131 students from Wat Yai Jom Prasart School and Wat Sri Suthitharam School in Samut Sakhon to improve their safety awareness.

The training workshops, held at Thai Union's Center of Excellence: Environment, Health, and Safety, also helped the students and communities better understand safety procedures and how to react in case of a fire.

The three-hour workshops provided lessons and practical exercises for students on: 1) fire prevention - learning the elements in causing a fire to start and spread; 2) guidelines and tips on how to react to a fire; and 3) fire extinguishing and fire escapes, including how to use first aid to treat anyone injured by a fire.

Dr. Darian McBain, Global Director of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Thai Union Group said:

'At Thai Union, we place great importance on safety awareness among our staff and the communities where we operate. This is part of SeaChange®, our sustainability strategy. We will continue to work with communities and schools on safety, including providing standard checks on fire extinguishers and equipment for schools in Samut Sakhon.'

About Thai Union Group

Thai Union Group PCL is the world's seafood leader bringing high quality, healthy, tasty and innovative seafood products to customers across the world for more than 40 years.

Today, Thai Union is regarded as the world's largest producer of shelf-stable tuna products with annual sales exceeding THB 133.3 billion (US$ 4.1 billion) and a global workforce of over 47,000 people who are dedicated to pioneering sustainable, innovative seafood products.

The company's global brand portfolio includes market-leading international brands such as Chicken of the Sea, John West, Petit Navire, Parmentier, Mareblu, King Oscar, and Rügen Fisch and Thai-leading brands SEALECT, Fisho, Qfresh, Monori, Bellotta and Marvo.

As a company committed to innovation and globally responsible behavior, Thai Union is proud to be a member of the United Nations Global Compact, and a founding member of the International Seafood Sustainability Foundation (ISSF). In 2015, Thai Union introduced its SeaChange® sustainability strategy. Find out more at seachangesustainability.org. Thai Union's on-going work on sustainability issues was recognized in 2018 and 2019 by being ranked number one in the world in the Food Products Industry in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, achieving a 100th percentile ranking for total sustainability score. Thai Union has now been named to the DJSI for six consecutive years. Thai Union was also named to the FTSE4Good Emerging Index for the third straight year in 2018.

Media contacts

Thai Union Group PCL.
Wiriyaporn Posayanonda
Head of External Communications
M: +66.63.231.0385
E: Wiriyaporn.Posayanonda@thaiunion.com

Jirawat Montreevong
External Communications Manager
M: +66.80.976.4613
E: Jirawat.Montreevong@thaiunion.com

Disclaimer

Thai Union Group pcl published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 08:28:07 UTC
