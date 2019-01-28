Thai Union pcl : , International Transport Workers' Federation Host Health and Safety Training in Thailand

Caption: A member of the International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF) demonstrates how to properly utilize a fire extinguisher for a potential real-life emergency situation while at sea as fishers observe during a health and safety training workshop co-hosted by Thai Union and ITF in Chumphon, Thailand. Photo credit: Padungsak Vaiyavat/Thai Union

28 JANUARY 2019, BANGKOK - Thai Union Group PCL and the International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF) co-hosted a health and safety training workshop for more than 70 fishers recently in Chumphon, Thailand.

Participants received a range of guidance, including first aid and basic medical training techniques such as CPR, how to effectively respond to a potential life-threatening situation while at sea. Each fisher also received a medical kit containing supplies to use while on board vessels.

'I found the training workshop very useful-especially the medical training. We learned things no one had ever really told us before now which are very important to know,' said Kyaw Kyaw Myint, a migrant worker originally from Myanmar.

The workshop also covered basic instruction on fire safety, good health practices as well as how to use bank accounts in Thailand.

'This program is all about putting what we found in our vessel audits in our supply chain into practical, useful advice for fishers, captains and vessel owners. We know that auditing alone does nothing to improve the industry, and we really want to help the fishers understand basic, safe practices. We also found that most vessels do not have basic first aid kits, and the kits distributed at the workshops can potentially save lives.' said Dr. Darian McBain, Thai Union's global director for sustainable development. 'When you teach people very practical skills that they can put into practice in every-day life, that is when they see the value.'

Caption: A participant in a health and safety training workshop co-hosted by Thai Union and the International Transport Workers' Federation (ITF) receives a safety kit with basic first aid supplies. Photo credit: Padungsak Vaiyavat/Thai Union

In addition to partnering with ITF to co-host health and safety training workshops, Thai Union also works with the International Labour Organization (ILO) related to select information that is being promoted among fisher communities, along with other important partners within the seafood and fishing industry.

This is the third health and safety training workshop Thai Union has co-hosted alongside ITF in Thailand in the last year, including in sessions in Trat and Pattani.

Thai Union plans to continue to host training workshops with suppliers throughout Thailand in 2019.

ABOUT THAI UNION GROUP

Thai Union Group PCL is the world's seafood leader bringing high quality, healthy, tasty and innovative seafood products to customers across the world for more than 40 years.

Today, Thai Union is regarded as the world's largest producer of shelf-stable tuna products with annual sales exceeding THB 135 billion (US$ 4.03 billion) and a global workforce of over 49,000 people who are dedicated to pioneering sustainable, innovative seafood products.The company's global brand portfolio includes market-leading international brands such as Chicken of the Sea, John West, Petit Navire, Parmentier, Mareblu, King Oscar and Rügen Fisch and Thai-leading brands SEALECT, Fisho, Qfresh, Monori, Bellotta and Marvo.

As a company committed to innovation and globally responsible behavior, Thai Union is proud to be a member of the United Nations Global Compact, and a founding member of the International Seafood Sustainability Foundation (ISSF). In 2015, Thai Union introduced its SeaChange® sustainability strategy.

Thai Union's on-going work on sustainability issues was recognized by its inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Emerging Markets (DJSI) in 2014. In 2018, Thai Union was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the fifth straight year, as well as rated No. 1 in the Food Products Industry. Thai Union is also part of the FTSE4Good Emerging Index and the winner of many awards for its leading work on sustainability

