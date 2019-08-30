Thai Union pcl : Launches New Tuna Infusions in Thailand

Thai Union recently rolled out Tuna Infusions in Thailand with the concept of a nutritious and ready-to-eat tuna cup

Thai Union expects the innovative product to appeal to increasingly health-conscious consumers in Thailand

Tuna Infusions is available at 7-11 and Tops Supermarket outlets

นายศรัณย์ รัตนรุ่งเรืองชัย ผู้จัดการทั่วไป บริหารกลุ่มตลาดเกิดใหม่

30 August 2019, Bangkok - Thai Union Group PCL has launched its ready-to-eat Tuna Infusions in Thailand, where it expects its tuna business to grow 12 percent by the end of 2019 as a result of new products that focus on taste and convenience.

Tuna Infusions by SEALECT Tuna is sold at 7-11 convenience stores, Tops Supermarket and WE Fitness outlets, in both Thai chili and sun-dried tomato flavors. It comes in a recyclable transparent cup with built-in fork. Each cup of tuna flakes infused with olive oil contains 20 grams of protein and 130-140 kcal.

Photo caption: Tuna Infusions is sold in Thailand in two flavors, Thai chili and sun-dried tomato.

'Consumers in Thailand are increasingly aware of the importance of health,' said Saran Rattanarungruengchai, General Manager - Emerging Markets at Thai Union. 'This makes us confident that as a healthy and nutritious meal, tuna products still have room to grow in this market.'

'The canned tuna market in Thailand, not including the food service channel, is worth 700 million baht. The market growth dropped 2 percent in the past year. However, per capita tuna consumption in Thailand was about 40 grams per year, so we see room for tuna products to grow in this market.'

SEALECT Tuna is the leading brand in the Thai market with 47 percent of market share. Saran said he is confident that Thai Union's innovative tuna products will help enhance consumer satisfaction. 'We are looking to communicate more on nutrition, which we hope will double tuna consumption here. Fish and seafood are good sources of protein and tuna is a very good choice for a nutritious meal for health-conscious consumers.'

Tuna Infusions was earlier launched in the U.S. under the Chicken of the Sea brand, with more than one million cups sold within its first six months. Tuna Infusions also won Product of the Year 2019 from PEOPLE Food Awards.

หน่อง - ปลื้มจิตร์ ถินขาว ให้สัมภาษณ์ในรายการ Woody FM เล่าถึงเคล็ดลับการทานอาหารแบบทีมชาติ

###

ABOUT THAI UNION GROUP

Thai Union Group PCL is the world's seafood leader bringing high quality, healthy, tasty and innovative seafood products to customers across the world for more than 40 years.

Today, Thai Union is regarded as the world's largest producer of shelf-stable tuna products with annual sales exceeding THB 133.3 billion (US$ 4.1 billion) and a global workforce of over 47,000 people who are dedicated to pioneering sustainable, innovative seafood products.

The company's global brand portfolio includes market-leading international brands such as Chicken of the Sea, John West, Petit Navire, Parmentier, Mareblu, King Oscar, and Rügen Fisch and Thai-leading brands SEALECT, Fisho, Qfresh, Monori, Bellotta and Marvo.

As a company committed to innovation and globally responsible behavior, Thai Union is proud to be a member of the United Nations Global Compact, and a founding member of the International Seafood Sustainability Foundation (ISSF). In 2015, Thai Union introduced its SeaChange® sustainability strategy. Find out more at seachangesustainability.org. Thai Union's on-going work on sustainability issues was recognized in 2018 by being ranked number one in the world in the Food Products Industry in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, achieving a 100th percentile ranking for total sustainability score. Thai Union has now been named to the DJSI for five consecutive years. Thai Union was also named to the FTSE4Good Emerging Index for the third straight year in 2018.

Media contacts

Wiriyaporn Posayanonda

M: +66.81.922.5135 +66.63.231.0385

E: Wiriyaporn.Posayanonda@thaiunion.com

Jirawat Montreevong

M: + 66.80.976.4613

E: Jirawat.Montreevong@thaiunion.com