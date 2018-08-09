Thai Union pcl : Notification of the connected transaction and set up the new company in Indonesia by TU's subsidiary company. (Additional information)

Ref. 22/610806

Re:Notification of the connected transaction and set up the new company in Indonesia by TU's subsidiary company. (Additional information)

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited has entered into the connected transaction and set up the new company in Indonesia. The details are as follows;

1) The acquisition of 51.0% shares of TMAC Co., Ltd. (TMAC) from Thai Union Feedmill Co., Ltd. (TFM), which is the connected company.

The date on the transaction August 2018 Type of Assets Purchased: Common share 57,629,977 shares of TMAC Co., Ltd. (TMAC) Location: 89/1, Moo 2, Rama II road, Kalong, Amphor MuangSamutsakorn, Samutsakorn Province 74000 Type of Business: An investment Company of shrimp farm and distributor of shrimp feed 1. Thai Union Hatchery Co., Ltd. (100% holding) 2. TCM Fishery Co., Ltd. (75% holding) 3. TMK Farm Co., Ltd. (94.44% holding) Registration capital 1,130,000,000 baht (par value 10 baht) Seller: Thai Union Feedmill Co., Ltd., which is the connected company Status after investment: TMAC will be joint venture of Thai Union Group PCL. Others shareholders of TMAC: Mitsubishi Corporation 49.0%, which is not the connected company

Criteria for determination of consideration value

The Company specified the purchase price of shares of TMAC is 31.6 million baht.

The calculation based on Discount Cashflow (DCF) approach by 2 IFAs to do valuations by using the discount cash flow from the operation of the Company, the value equals 31.6 million baht.

The book value of the Company as of 30 June 2018 was 324.13 million baht.

Benefits Expected to Be Received

1. To serve TU's worldwide clients' need for fully traceability.

2. To align with TU's ACC 4-star needs. (Aquaculture Certification Council, Inc. (ACC) is a nongovernmental body established to apply the Global Aquaculture Alliance Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) standards in a certification.)

3. To eliminate potential conflict of interest between TU and TFM by allocating actual cost for this ACC 4-star to TU.

Sources of funds

Cash from Thai Union's working capital.

Connected Nature

Seller is a connected company of Thai Union Group Public Company Limited.

However, pursuant to notification by the Board of the Stock Exchange of Thailand regarding the Disclosure of Information and Operations of Listed Companies in relation with the Connected Transactions Volume 2:

B.E.2547, the Company's entering into the said acquisition from Thai Union Feedmill Co., Ltd (TFM)., involves connected person, namely that Mr. Rittirong Boonmechote, who is TU's director and TFM's major shareholder with 21.14% of TFM's total shares (including the connected person's shares). The transaction value is 31.6 million baht or the transaction size is 0.59 of the Company's net tangible assets as of June 30, 2018, that exceeds 0.03%, but less than 3%, of the Company's net tangible assets as of June 30, 2018. As a result, the Company is required to disclose the information on the transaction to the SET. Moreover, Mr. Rittirong Boonmechote is the connected persons with vested interest, shall be ineligible to attend the meeting and vote for this transaction. And also, there are no transaction with a such person in during this year.

Size of Transaction

The size of this transaction was 0.59%. The aggregate purchase price of all acquisitions made during 6 months prior to June 2018 was 3.34% of the total net asset value of TU as of June 30, 2018, calculated using the value of consideration criterion, which gives the highest value among all criteria prescribed in the Acquisition or Disposition Rule. Therefore, the transaction is classified as a Class 3 transaction that does not require mandatory public disclosure under the Notification of Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorJor. 20/2551. However, this investment still conforms to information disclosure in participation or cancellation in equity of more than 10% of paid-up capital of the subsidiary or associated companies.

This aggregate consists of the transactions as below; (calculated by the net asset value)

1. The acquisition of 12.05% of Thai Union Feedmill Co., Ltd., which is 51% Thai Union Group's subsidiary.

(transaction size was 1.41%)

2. The increase of shareholding proportion by buying of 28.46% newly issued ordinary shares of Thai Union

Feedmill Co., Ltd. (transaction size was 0.45%)

3. The acquisition of 45.0% shares of TUMD Luxembourg S.a.r.l in Luxembourg. (transaction size was 0.36%)

4. The acquisition of 25.1% shares of Thammachart Seafood Retail Co., Ltd. (transaction size was 0.06%)

5. The investment of 65.0% shares of PT Thai Union Kharisma Lestari in Indonesia. (transaction size was 0.47%)

6. The acquisition of 51.0% shares of TMAC. (transaction size was 0.59%)

The Audit Committee agreed with the connected transaction due to this transaction will be the Company's benefit. The transaction is necessary and justified.

Board committee's statements over the transactions

Board committee remarks that the acquisition of 51.0% shares of TMAC, which is demonstrated as the above transactions, are proper and gives benefits to the company which can increase revenue and profits to the group companies.

2) An investment of Thai Union Feedmill Co., Ltd. for 65.0% share of PT Thai Union Kharisma

Lestari (PTUKL) in Indonesia.

Date of transaction : August 2018 Details of investment : 2,598,960 common shares of PT Thai Union Kharisma Lestari (equal 65.0% of Registered and Paid-up capital and the investment value is approximately 64 million baht) Registered capital : 12,000,000 US$ (15,993,600 shares with par value Rp10,000) Paid-up capital : 3,000,000 US$ (25.0%) Location : Surabaya, Indonesia Type of Business : Manufacturer and distributor of aquatic animal feeds: shrimp feed, fish feed

Shareholders

:Thai Union Feedmill Co., Ltd. 65.0%

PT Maxmar Summa Kharisma 25.0%

Srininasa Cystine Private Limited 5.0%

Avanti Feeds Limited 5.0%

Status after investment Director Structure

: PTUKL will be subsidiary company of Thai Union Feedmill Co., Ltd.

: will be informed after completion of set up Benefits Expected to Be Received

: 1. Increase of aquatic animal feeds in Indonesia 2. Advantage in American and European markets, where GSP privileges. Source of funds

: Cash from the working capital

Size of Transaction

The size of this transaction was 0.47%. The aggregate purchase price of all acquisitions made during 6 months prior to July 2018 was 3.34% of the total net asset value of TU as of June 30, 2018, calculated using the value of consideration criterion, which gives the highest value among all criteria prescribed in the Acquisition or Disposition Rule. Therefore, the transaction is classified as a Class 3 transaction that does not require mandatory public disclosure under the Notification of Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorJor. 20/2551. However, this investment still conforms to information disclosure in participation or cancellation in equity of more than 10% of paid-up capital of the subsidiary or associated companies.

This aggregate consists of the transactions as below; (calculated by the net asset value)

1. The acquisition of 12.05% of Thai Union Feedmill Co., Ltd., which is 51% Thai Union Group's subsidiary.

(transaction size was 1.41%)

2. The increase of shareholding proportion by buying of 28.46% newly issued ordinary shares of Thai Union

Feedmill Co., Ltd. (transaction size was 0.45%)

3. The acquisition of 45.0% shares of TUMD Luxembourg S.a.r.l in Luxembourg. (transaction size was 0.36%)

4. The acquisition of 25.1% shares of Thammachart Seafood Retail Co., Ltd. (transaction size was 0.06%)

5. The investment of 65.0% shares of PT Thai Union Kharisma Lestari in Indonesia. (transaction size was 0.47%)

6. The acquisition of 51.0% shares of TMAC. (transaction size was 0.59%)

The Audit Committee agreed with the above transaction due to this transaction will be the Company's benefit in the future.

Board committee's statements over the transactions

Board committee remarks that the acquisition of 65.0% shares of PTUKL, which is demonstrated as the above transactions, are proper and gives benefits to the company which can increase revenue and profits to the group companies.

