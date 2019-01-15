Thai Union pcl : Provides FISHO to Students in Samut Sakhon in Celebration of Children's Day

Caption: Students are all smiles after receiving FISHO snacks from Thai Union on Children's Day at Wat Yaichomprarat School in Samut Sakhon.

15 JANUARY 2019, BANGKOK ― Thai Union Group PCL, one of the world's leading seafood companies and owner of FISHO and SEALECT brands, recently provided packs of FISHO snacks and Thai Union insulated personal travel mugs to students at 32 schools across Samut Sakhon in recognition of Children's Day in Thailand.

Children's Day is an annual holiday which recognizes the roles and responsibilities children have in Thai society.

###

ABOUT THAI UNION GROUP

Thai Union Group PCL is the world's seafood leader bringing high quality, healthy, tasty and innovative seafood products to customers across the world for more than 40 years.

Today, Thai Union is regarded as the world's largest producer of shelf-stable tuna products with annual sales exceeding THB 135 billion (US$ 4.03 billion) and a global workforce of over 49,000 people who are dedicated to pioneering sustainable, innovative seafood products.The company's global brand portfolio includes market-leading international brands such as Chicken of the Sea, John West, Petit Navire, Parmentier, Mareblu, King Oscar and Rügen Fisch and Thai-leading brands SEALECT, Fisho, Qfresh, Monori, Bellotta and Marvo.

As a company committed to innovation and globally responsible behavior, Thai Union is proud to be a member of the United Nations Global Compact, and a founding member of the International Seafood Sustainability Foundation (ISSF). In 2015, Thai Union introduced its SeaChange® sustainability strategy.

Thai Union's on-going work on sustainability issues was recognized by its inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Emerging Markets (DJSI) in 2014. In 2018, Thai Union was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the fifth straight year, as well as rated No. 1 in the Food Products Industry. Thai Union is also part of the FTSE4Good Emerging Index and the winner of many awards for its leading work on sustainability

MEDIA CONTACTS

Wiriyaporn Posayanonda

Head of External Communications - Corporate Communications Department

M: +66.96. 653.5542, +66.63.231.0385, +66.81.922.5135

E: Wiriyaporn.Posayanonda@thaiunion.com

Wisaka Chantakit

CSR communications - Corporate Communications Department

M: +66.81.845.7316

E: Wisaka.Chantakit@thaiunion.com