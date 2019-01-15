Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Thai Union pcl : Provides FISHO to Students in Samut Sakhon in Celebration of Children's Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 03:59am EST

Caption: Students are all smiles after receiving FISHO snacks from Thai Union on Children's Day at Wat Yaichomprarat School in Samut Sakhon.

15 JANUARY 2019, BANGKOK ― Thai Union Group PCL, one of the world's leading seafood companies and owner of FISHO and SEALECT brands, recently provided packs of FISHO snacks and Thai Union insulated personal travel mugs to students at 32 schools across Samut Sakhon in recognition of Children's Day in Thailand.

Children's Day is an annual holiday which recognizes the roles and responsibilities children have in Thai society.

###

ABOUT THAI UNION GROUP

Thai Union Group PCL is the world's seafood leader bringing high quality, healthy, tasty and innovative seafood products to customers across the world for more than 40 years.

Today, Thai Union is regarded as the world's largest producer of shelf-stable tuna products with annual sales exceeding THB 135 billion (US$ 4.03 billion) and a global workforce of over 49,000 people who are dedicated to pioneering sustainable, innovative seafood products.The company's global brand portfolio includes market-leading international brands such as Chicken of the Sea, John West, Petit Navire, Parmentier, Mareblu, King Oscar and Rügen Fisch and Thai-leading brands SEALECT, Fisho, Qfresh, Monori, Bellotta and Marvo.

As a company committed to innovation and globally responsible behavior, Thai Union is proud to be a member of the United Nations Global Compact, and a founding member of the International Seafood Sustainability Foundation (ISSF). In 2015, Thai Union introduced its SeaChange® sustainability strategy.

Thai Union's on-going work on sustainability issues was recognized by its inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Emerging Markets (DJSI) in 2014. In 2018, Thai Union was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the fifth straight year, as well as rated No. 1 in the Food Products Industry. Thai Union is also part of the FTSE4Good Emerging Index and the winner of many awards for its leading work on sustainability

MEDIA CONTACTS

Wiriyaporn Posayanonda
Head of External Communications - Corporate Communications Department
M: +66.96. 653.5542, +66.63.231.0385, +66.81.922.5135
E: Wiriyaporn.Posayanonda@thaiunion.com

Wisaka Chantakit
CSR communications - Corporate Communications Department
M: +66.81.845.7316
E: Wisaka.Chantakit@thaiunion.com

Disclaimer

Thai Union Group pcl published this content on 15 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 January 2019 08:58:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:20aZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY : Ld - Reply Slip for Extraordinary General Meeting
PR
04:18aEISAI : to Present Results of Post-Hoc Analyses of Lenvima (Lenvatinib) Phase III Reflect Study in Hepatocellular Carcinoma at 2019 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium
AQ
04:18aCheck Point Software Acquires ForceNock, a Web Application and API Protection startup | Check Point Software
AQ
04:17aZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY : Ld - Proxy Form for Extraordinary General Meeting
PR
04:16aSibanye-Stillwater has contingency plans for strike at platinum operations
RE
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:16aResult of Riksbank certificate sale
GL
04:14aTATA COMMUNICATIONS : Digital technology hailed as defining tipping point for sports revenue growth in 2019 by key industry influencers
PU
04:14aAL SALAM BANK BAHRAIN B S C : ​First 90 applicants have the opportunity to scratch & win valuable prizes worth up to BD...
PU
04:14aLENZING : Opened Center of Excellence at its Location in Indonesia
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : prepares bankruptcy filing after California wildfires
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Volkswagen to invest $800 million, build new electric vehicle in U.S.
3PREMIER OIL : PREMIER OIL : slips up as it denies fundraising plan
4GYM GROUP PLC : GYM : Pre-Close Trading Update15 Jan 2019
5PEUGEOT : PSA hit record sales as rivals struggled on emissions

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.