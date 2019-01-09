Log in
Thai Union pcl : Provides Humanitarian Relief in Wake of Tropical Storm Pabuk

01/09/2019 | 06:09am EST

Caption: Volunteers prepare to distribute Thai Union humanitarian relief packs at Nakhon Si Thammarat City Hall to assist those impacted by Tropical Storm Pabuk. Photo credit/Pornpassara Ekkul

9 JANUARY 2019, BANGKOK ― Thai Union Group PCL, one of the world's leading seafood companies, donated 1,000 humanitarian relief packs containing bottled water, SEALECT Mackerel, SEALECT Tuna, rice and FISHO snacks to provide assistance to those impacted by Tropical Storm Pabuk in Thailand's Nakhon Si Thammarat Province. The donation was organized at Nakhon Si Thammarat City Hall and led by Sompong Markmanee, the Deputy Governor of Nakhon Si Thammarat.

###

ABOUT THAI UNION GROUP

Thai Union Group PCL is the world's seafood leader bringing high quality, healthy, tasty and innovative seafood products to customers across the world for more than 40 years.

Today, Thai Union is regarded as the world's largest producer of shelf-stable tuna products with annual sales exceeding THB 135 billion (US$ 4.03 billion) and a global workforce of over 49,000 people who are dedicated to pioneering sustainable, innovative seafood products.The company's global brand portfolio includes market-leading international brands such as Chicken of the Sea, John West, Petit Navire, Parmentier, Mareblu, King Oscar and Rügen Fisch and Thai-leading brands SEALECT, Fisho, Qfresh, Monori, Bellotta and Marvo.

As a company committed to innovation and globally responsible behavior, Thai Union is proud to be a member of the United Nations Global Compact, and a founding member of the International Seafood Sustainability Foundation (ISSF). In 2015, Thai Union introduced its SeaChange® sustainability strategy.

Thai Union's on-going work on sustainability issues was recognized by its inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Emerging Markets (DJSI) in 2014. In 2018, Thai Union was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for the fifth straight year, as well as rated No. 1 in the Food Products Industry. Thai Union is also part of the FTSE4Good Emerging Index and the winner of many awards for its leading work on sustainability

MEDIA CONTACTS

Wiriyaporn Posayanonda
Head of External Communications - Corporate Communications Department
M: +66.96. 653.5542, +66.63.231.0385, +66.81.922.5135
E: Wiriyaporn.Posayanonda@thaiunion.com

Wisaka Chantakit
CSR communications - Corporate Communications Department
M: +66.81.845.7316
E: Wisaka.Chantakit@thaiunion.com

Disclaimer

Thai Union Group pcl published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2019 11:08:02 UTC
