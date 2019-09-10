Log in
Thai Union pcl : Raises Nutrition Awareness Among Communities in Samut Sakhon

09/10/2019 | 04:17am EDT

Photo credit: Thai Union

10 September 2019, BANGKOK - Elementary students in Samut Sakhon have discovered how to improve their diet and stay healthy during a series of nutrition workshops hosted by Thai Union Group PCL.

Thai Union used the workshops to educate students on nutrition and provide them with strategies to adopt a healthier lifestyle at home, emphasizing the important role that a nutritionally balanced diet has in physical and brain development.

Each three-hour workshop guided the students through four interactive activities:

  1. Physical Strength: Students measured their weight and height and noted how far they could jump, in order to relate 'growth' and 'strength'.
  2. Five Essential Nutrients: Students had a chance to learn about five essential nutrients and how much they should eat each day.
  3. How to Read Nutrition Facts: Students were taught how to read nutrition facts and discussed nutritional labels on food products.
  4. Cooking Station: A fun cooking activity allowed students to choose nutritious ingredients and make their own meal.

The workshops were attended by 793 students from six schools, Bang Ping School, Thep Norrarat School, Wat Sri Muang School, Bang Ya Praek School, Samut Maneerat School, and Wat Sheepakao School, in Samut Sakhon, which is home to Thai Union's headquarters. Students also had the opportunity to talk with renowned Thai nutritionist Pasit Khanasirichainont and play games with Thai Union volunteers.

Dr. Darian McBain, Global Director of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, Thai Union Group PCL said:

'Thai Union not only wants to produce quality, innovative, healthy seafood products for consumers around the world; we also want to drive positive change in sustainable development. We're passionate about working with communities to raise awareness about nutrition among children, including the children of migrant workers in the areas where we operate.'

ABOUT THAI UNION GROUP

Thai Union Group PCL is the world's seafood leader bringing high quality, healthy, tasty and innovative seafood products to customers across the world for more than 40 years.

Today, Thai Union is regarded as the world's largest producer of shelf-stable tuna products with annual sales exceeding THB 133.3 billion (US$ 4.1 billion) and a global workforce of over 47,000 people who are dedicated to pioneering sustainable, innovative seafood products.

The company's global brand portfolio includes market-leading international brands such as Chicken of the Sea, John West, Petit Navire, Parmentier, Mareblu, King Oscar, and Rügen Fisch and Thai-leading brands SEALECT, Fisho, Qfresh, Monori, Bellotta and Marvo.

As a company committed to innovation and globally responsible behavior, Thai Union is proud to be a member of the United Nations Global Compact, and a founding member of the International Seafood Sustainability Foundation (ISSF). In 2015, Thai Union introduced its SeaChange® sustainability strategy. Find out more at seachangesustainability.org. Thai Union's on-going work on sustainability issues was recognized in 2018 by being ranked number one in the world in the Food Products Industry in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, achieving a 100th percentile ranking for total sustainability score. Thai Union has now been named to the DJSI for five consecutive years. Thai Union was also named to the FTSE4Good Emerging Index for the third straight year in 2018.

Media contacts

Thai Union Group PCL.
Wiriyaporn Posayanonda
Head of External Communications
M: +66.63.231.0385
E: Wiriyaporn.Posayanonda@thaiunion.com

Jirawat Montreevong
External Communications Manager
M: +66.80.976.4613
E: Jirawat.Montreevong@thaiunion.com

Disclaimer

Thai Union Group pcl published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 08:16:03 UTC
