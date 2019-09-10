Thai Union pcl : Raises Nutrition Awareness Among Communities in Samut Sakhon

Photo credit: Thai Union

10 September 2019, BANGKOK - Elementary students in Samut Sakhon have discovered how to improve their diet and stay healthy during a series of nutrition workshops hosted by Thai Union Group PCL.

Thai Union used the workshops to educate students on nutrition and provide them with strategies to adopt a healthier lifestyle at home, emphasizing the important role that a nutritionally balanced diet has in physical and brain development.

Each three-hour workshop guided the students through four interactive activities:

Physical Strength: Students measured their weight and height and noted how far they could jump, in order to relate 'growth' and 'strength'. Five Essential Nutrients: Students had a chance to learn about five essential nutrients and how much they should eat each day. How to Read Nutrition Facts: Students were taught how to read nutrition facts and discussed nutritional labels on food products. Cooking Station: A fun cooking activity allowed students to choose nutritious ingredients and make their own meal.

The workshops were attended by 793 students from six schools, Bang Ping School, Thep Norrarat School, Wat Sri Muang School, Bang Ya Praek School, Samut Maneerat School, and Wat Sheepakao School, in Samut Sakhon, which is home to Thai Union's headquarters. Students also had the opportunity to talk with renowned Thai nutritionist Pasit Khanasirichainont and play games with Thai Union volunteers.

Dr. Darian McBain, Global Director of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, Thai Union Group PCL said:

'Thai Union not only wants to produce quality, innovative, healthy seafood products for consumers around the world; we also want to drive positive change in sustainable development. We're passionate about working with communities to raise awareness about nutrition among children, including the children of migrant workers in the areas where we operate.'

