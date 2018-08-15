Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Thai Union pcl : Remains on FTSE4Good Index, Receives Multiple Sustainability Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 05:16am CEST

Caption: WWF-UK's Ella Clarke accepts a Gold Award from the Global Good Awards 2018 which Thai Union and WWF-UK received in the Best 'Sustainable Supply Chain' category in recognition of the two organizations' European partnership. Photo credit: Global Good Awards 2018/Ingrid Weel

15 AUGUST 2018, BANGKOK - Thai Union Group PCL. is pleased to announce the company will remain a constituent to the FTSE4Good Emerging Index by FTSE Russell (the trading name of FTSE International Limited and Frank Russell Company).

The FTSE4Good Index Series was launched in 2001 to help investors integrate environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into their investment decisions and as a framework for corporate engagement and stewardship. The indices identify companies that better manage ESG risks and are used as a basis for tracker funds, structured products and as a performance benchmark.

Thai Union debuted on the FTSE4Good Emerging Index when it was first launched in December 2016. It covers more than 20 emerging nations.

Thai Union is now included in two of the world's most followed sustainability indices. In 2017, the company was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index (DJSI) for the fourth consecutive year.

Thai Union has also been the recipient of several high-profile international sustainability awards and recognitions this summer. Ethical Corporation recently announced Thai Union was shortlisted in four key categories at its upcoming 9th Annual Responsible Business Awards, including categories for:

Recently, a panel of expert judges presented Thai Union and WWF-UK with gold in the 'Best Sustainable Supply Chain' category at the Global Good Awards UK 2018-a testament to the pivotal work the two organizations have achieved through its European partnership.

This was followed by Thai Union's John West brand being named winner of the Marine Stewardship Council's (MSC) 2018 UK Canned Brand of the Year Award for the second consecutive year. The annual MSC awards celebrate those safeguarding seafood supplies for current and future generations.

The Business Intelligence Group, which at the end of July announced winners for its 2018 Sustainability Awards to honor those who have made sustainability an integral part of business practice, included Thai Union in two categories, including Sustainability Leadership of the Year (Organization), as well as the company's digital traceability pilot project for Sustainability Initiative of the Year (Project).

'It is a privilege and honor to be recognized for our commitment to sustainability. Thai Union and all of its brands around the world are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner-our future depends on it,' said McBain. 'Thai Union is determined to drive positive change throughout the seafood industry for the benefit of generations to come in line with our SeaChange® sustainability strategy.'

Disclaimer

Thai Union Group pcl published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 03:15:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:41aAIRASIA BERHAD : Indonesia completes IATA operational safety audit (IOSA)
PU
05:41aMINERAL RESOURCES : Dividend/Distribution - MIN
PU
05:36aABS CBN : “The Happinews Project” spreads the good vibes from the web to the campuses
PU
05:36aHerdius - One Private Key for All Blockchains
AC
05:31aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : pays $4.9 billion for crisis-era misconduct
RE
05:31aETO FIXES THE ICO DISORDER : The Early Bird Gets the Coin
AC
05:16aTHAI UNION PCL : Remains on FTSE4Good Index, Receives Multiple Sustainability Awards
PU
05:16aMASAN RESOURCES : announcement on Nui Phao Mining Co. Ltd's acquisition of 49% stake of H.C.Starck GmBH in Nui Phao - H.C.Starck Tungsten Manufacturing LLCi
PU
05:16aMINERAL RESOURCES : 2018 Financial Results - Media Release
PU
05:16aPERSEUS MINING : Exploration by Perseus Mining in Côte d’Ivoire
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MUSK BID FOR TESLA: no formal offer, no firm deals with advisers
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : ALLURING TURING: Get Up Close with 7 Keynote-worthy Turing Demos
3T. ROWE PRICE GROUP : Major Tesla shareholders trimmed stakes last quarter - filings
4PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES INC. : PROMETIC LIFE SCIENCES : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Highl..
5CANOPY GROWTH CORP : CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.