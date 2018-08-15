Thai Union pcl : Remains on FTSE4Good Index, Receives Multiple Sustainability Awards

Caption: WWF-UK's Ella Clarke accepts a Gold Award from the Global Good Awards 2018 which Thai Union and WWF-UK received in the Best 'Sustainable Supply Chain' category in recognition of the two organizations' European partnership. Photo credit: Global Good Awards 2018/Ingrid Weel

15 AUGUST 2018, BANGKOK - Thai Union Group PCL. is pleased to announce the company will remain a constituent to the FTSE4Good Emerging Index by FTSE Russell (the trading name of FTSE International Limited and Frank Russell Company).

The FTSE4Good Index Series was launched in 2001 to help investors integrate environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into their investment decisions and as a framework for corporate engagement and stewardship. The indices identify companies that better manage ESG risks and are used as a basis for tracker funds, structured products and as a performance benchmark.

Thai Union debuted on the FTSE4Good Emerging Index when it was first launched in December 2016. It covers more than 20 emerging nations.

Thai Union is now included in two of the world's most followed sustainability indices. In 2017, the company was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index (DJSI) for the fourth consecutive year.

Thai Union has also been the recipient of several high-profile international sustainability awards and recognitions this summer. Ethical Corporation recently announced Thai Union was shortlisted in four key categories at its upcoming 9th Annual Responsible Business Awards, including categories for:

Recently, a panel of expert judges presented Thai Union and WWF-UK with gold in the 'Best Sustainable Supply Chain' category at the Global Good Awards UK 2018-a testament to the pivotal work the two organizations have achieved through its European partnership.

This was followed by Thai Union's John West brand being named winner of the Marine Stewardship Council's (MSC) 2018 UK Canned Brand of the Year Award for the second consecutive year. The annual MSC awards celebrate those safeguarding seafood supplies for current and future generations.

The Business Intelligence Group, which at the end of July announced winners for its 2018 Sustainability Awards to honor those who have made sustainability an integral part of business practice, included Thai Union in two categories, including Sustainability Leadership of the Year (Organization), as well as the company's digital traceability pilot project for Sustainability Initiative of the Year (Project).

'It is a privilege and honor to be recognized for our commitment to sustainability. Thai Union and all of its brands around the world are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner-our future depends on it,' said McBain. 'Thai Union is determined to drive positive change throughout the seafood industry for the benefit of generations to come in line with our SeaChange® sustainability strategy.'