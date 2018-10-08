Thai Union pcl : , Samut Sakhon F.C. Host Football Clinic for Local Students

Caption: Student-athletes are pictured during a football clinic organized by Thai Union and Samut Sakhon F.C. at Watsamakkeesattharam School in Samut Sakhon. Photo credit: Thai Union

8 OCTOBER 2018, SAMUT SAKHON, THAILAND - Local student-athletes had the opportunity to participate in a football clinic conducted by Thai Union Group PCL. to learn skill drills and proper football techniques. Samut Sakhon Football Club (F.C.) coaches and players emphasized the importance of physical education to 70 participating students at the three-hour clinic hosted at Watsamakkee sattharam School. This was the fourth football clinic Thai Union has provided this year for schoolchildren in Samut Sakhon and is conducted as part of Thai Union's focus on people and communities through its SeaChange® sustainability strategy.

###

ABOUT THAI UNION GROUP

Thai Union Group PCL. is the world's seafood leader bringing high quality, healthy, tasty and innovative seafood products to customers across the world for more than 40 years.

Today, Thai Union is regarded as the world's largest producer of shelf-stable tuna products with annual sales exceeding THB 135 billion (US$ 4.03 billion) and a global workforce of over 49,000 people who are dedicated to pioneering sustainable, innovative seafood products. The company's global brand portfolio includes market-leading international brands such as Chicken of the Sea, John West, Petit Navire, Parmentier, Mareblu, King Oscar, and Rügen Fisch and Thai-leading brands SEALECT, Fisho, Qfresh, Monori, Bellotta and Marvo.

As a company committed to innovation and globally responsible behavior, Thai Union is proud to be a member of the United Nations Global Compact, and a founding member of the International Seafood Sustainability Foundation (ISSF). In 2015, Thai Union introduced its SeaChange® sustainability strategy.

Thai Union's on-going work on sustainability issues was recognized by its inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Emerging Markets (DJSI) in 2014. In 2018, Thai Union was rated No. 1 in the Food Products Industry in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, being listed for the fifth straight year. Thai Union is also part of the FTSE4Good Emerging Index and the winner of many awards for its leading work on sustainability.

