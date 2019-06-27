Thai Union pcl : Shares Insights into Tackling Modern Slavery Risks in Supply Chains with Australian Businesses

Caption: Thai Union's Global Director of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, Dr. Darian McBain, shares insights into how companies can tackle modern slavery risks in their supply chains at a conference hosted by the Australian government in Sydney.

27 JUNE 2019, SYDNEY - As Australian companies prepare to tackle modern slavery risks in their supply chains, Thai Union's Global Director of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, Dr. Darian McBain, has shared insights into the significant challenges in confronting this issue.

Addressing a conference in Sydney on 'implementing Australia's Modern Slavery Act - Knowing Your Supply Chain', McBain said that businesses must work together with governments, civil society and other companies because no one company can solve the problem of modern slavery alone.

'While companies can pursue and implement a robust sustainability policy, it's only by taking a collaborative approach and working with multiple stakeholders - plus some fierce determination - that genuine change can truly be made,' McBain told the conference, which was hosted by the Australian Department of Home Affairs.

The conference was attended by Australian government officials, UK Independent Anti-Slavery Commissioner Dame Sara Thornton and other global companies including Apple, IKEA, Nestle, Hilton and adidas. The first conference of its kind in Australia, it was designed to help Australian businesses to assess and address the risks of modern slavery in their own supply chains and operations, and to comply with the Commonwealth Modern Slavery Act 2018.

Caption: Thai Union's Global Director of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, Dr. Darian McBain, told a conference in Sydney that businesses must collaborate with multiple stakeholders if they are to be successful in addressing modern slavery risks in their supply chains.

When discussing the pressure that Thailand was under in 2015 to address human rights abuses in the seafood industry, McBain commented that, 'However, while this was an incredibly challenging environment, I took the view that this was an opportunity; an opportunity to drive positive change across the global fishing industry, and I wanted Thai Union to be the leading agent of that change,' McBain said. 'And what has been critical throughout this process has been putting worker voices at the heart of combating modern slavery and forced labor, so that we know that real change is taking place.'

McBain said Thai Union introduced its sustainability strategy, SeaChange®, which drives change within the company but also contributes to broader societal change by helping the world meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

'Positioning sustainability at the heart of the business was not only the right thing to do both ethically and morally, but also the right thing to do for the future of the Thai Union business,' McBain said.

###

ABOUT THAI UNION GROUP

Thai Union Group PCL is the world's seafood leader bringing high quality, healthy, tasty and innovative seafood products to customers across the world for more than 40 years.

Today, Thai Union is regarded as the world's largest producer of shelf-stable tuna products with annual sales exceeding THB 133.3 billion (US$ 4.1 billion) and a global workforce of over 47,000 people who are dedicated to pioneering sustainable, innovative seafood products.

The company's global brand portfolio includes market-leading international brands such as Chicken of the Sea, John West, Petit Navire, Parmentier, Mareblu, King Oscar, and Rügen Fisch and Thai-leading brands SEALECT, Fisho, Qfresh, Monori, Bellotta and Marvo.

As a company committed to innovation and globally responsible behavior, Thai Union is proud to be a member of the United Nations Global Compact, and a founding member of the International Seafood Sustainability Foundation (ISSF). In 2015, Thai Union introduced its SeaChange® sustainability strategy. Find out more at seachangesustainability.org. Thai Union's on-going work on sustainability issues was recognized in 2018 by being ranked number one in the world in the Food Products Industry in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, achieving a 100th percentile ranking for total sustainability score. Thai Union has now been named to the DJSI for five consecutive years. Thai Union was also named to the FTSE4Good Emerging Index for the third straight year in 2018.

Media contacts

Leigh Murray

Strategic Communications

+66-92-535-4849

leigh.murray@thaiunion.com