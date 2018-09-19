Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Thai Union pcl : Students Learn Healthy Diet Decisions at Thai Union Nutritional Workshop in Samut Sakhon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 09:48am CEST

Caption: A student participates in a demonstration about the bodily impact of too much junk food during a nutritional workshop hosted by Thai Union at Laungpatkosoluptum School in Samut Sakhon. Photo credit: Wichaw Apiluxpoovadol/Thai Union

19 SEPTEMBER 2018, SAMUT SAKHON, THAILAND - Thai Union Group PCL., one of the world's leading seafood companies, recently organized a nutritional workshop at Luangpatkosoluptum School for 200 students, including children from Wat Sirimongkol School and Wat Koh School. The three-hour workshop provided information about the importance of eating nutritionally-rich food to help stimulate mental and physical health. It also stressed the need for students to limit their intake of unhealthy food. This was the fourth nutritional workshop Thai Union has hosted this year for area schoolchildren.

Nearly 750 students in Samut Sakhon have attended Thai Union nutritional workshops since the awareness program started in July. This work is part of Thai Union's sustainability strategy, SeaChange®. To learn more, visit: http://seachangesustainability.org/.

Caption: A student notes the benefits of omega 3 during a nutritional workshop conducted by Thai Union at Laungpatkosoluptum School in Samut Sakhon. Photo credit: Wichaw Apiluxpoovadol/Thai Union

ABOUT THAI UNION GROUP

Thai Union Group PCL is the world's seafood leader bringing high quality, healthy, tasty and innovative seafood products to customers across the world for more than 40 years.

Today, Thai Union is regarded as the world's largest producer of shelf-stable tuna products with annual sales exceeding THB 135 billion (US$ 4.03 billion) and a global workforce of over 49,000 people who are dedicated to pioneering sustainable, innovative seafood products.

The company's global brand portfolio includes market-leading international brands such as Chicken of the Sea, John West, Petit Navire, Parmentier, Mareblu, King Oscar, and Rügen Fisch and Thai-leading brands SEALECT, Fisho, Qfresh, Monori, Bellotta and Marvo.

As a company committed to innovation and globally responsible behavior, Thai Union is proud to be a member of the United Nations Global Compact, and a founding member of the International Seafood Sustainability Foundation (ISSF). In 2015, Thai Union introduced its SeaChange® sustainability strategy.

Thai Union's on-going work on sustainability issues was recognized by its inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Emerging Markets (DJSI) in 2014. In 2017, Thai Union was named to the DJSI for the fourth consecutive year. Thai Union is also part of the FTSE4Good Emerging Index.

MEDIA CONTACTS
Chris Hughes
Global Head of Sustainability and Innovation Communications
M: +66.625.941.089
E: Christopher.hughes@thaiunion.com

Disclaimer

Thai Union Group pcl published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 07:47:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:55aINNOFACTOR OYJ : implements a financial management system for a private Finnish healthcare company
AQ
03:54aMEHRAN SUGAR MILLS : UIT students exhibit projects
AQ
03:54aNATIONAL GRID : Wapda units generate record 7500 MW electricity
AQ
03:54aDISCOVERY : SECRETS OF EGYPT, POMPEII, THE TITANIC AND MORE REVEALED IN NEW SEASON OF SCIENCE CHANNEL'S UNEARTHED PREMIERING TUESDAY, OCTOBER 2ND AT 10PM - Discovery, Inc.
AQ
03:53aSTRATEGIC MINERALS : Exceptional Redmoor Assay Results
PU
03:53aUNIPER : LIQVIS strengthens LNG as an environmentally friendly fuel alternative in commercial transport (news with additional features)
PU
03:50aUNIPER : LIQVIS strengthens LNG as an environmentally friendly fuel alternative in commercial transport
EQ
03:49aTESLA : under criminal investigation by Justice Department
AQ
03:49aTILRAY : University of California scientists get federal OK to import Canadian pot for essential tremor study
AQ
03:49aZTE : Senators push penalties for Chinese tech giant
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : set to shed light on Russian money flows to Europe
2BAYER : BAYER : Steps Up Legal Fight Over Weed Killer Blamed for Cancer
3VOLKSWAGEN : VOLKSWAGEN : Truck Business and Solera Launch Partnership
4NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : Nuage Networks unveils SD-WAN 2.0, the industry's only automated and secure services p..
5QUIXANT PLC : QUIXANT : Half-year Report

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.