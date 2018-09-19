Thai Union pcl : Students Learn Healthy Diet Decisions at Thai Union Nutritional Workshop in Samut Sakhon

Caption: A student participates in a demonstration about the bodily impact of too much junk food during a nutritional workshop hosted by Thai Union at Laungpatkosoluptum School in Samut Sakhon. Photo credit: Wichaw Apiluxpoovadol/Thai Union

19 SEPTEMBER 2018, SAMUT SAKHON, THAILAND - Thai Union Group PCL., one of the world's leading seafood companies, recently organized a nutritional workshop at Luangpatkosoluptum School for 200 students, including children from Wat Sirimongkol School and Wat Koh School. The three-hour workshop provided information about the importance of eating nutritionally-rich food to help stimulate mental and physical health. It also stressed the need for students to limit their intake of unhealthy food. This was the fourth nutritional workshop Thai Union has hosted this year for area schoolchildren.

Nearly 750 students in Samut Sakhon have attended Thai Union nutritional workshops since the awareness program started in July. This work is part of Thai Union's sustainability strategy, SeaChange®. To learn more, visit: http://seachangesustainability.org/.

Caption: A student notes the benefits of omega 3 during a nutritional workshop conducted by Thai Union at Laungpatkosoluptum School in Samut Sakhon. Photo credit: Wichaw Apiluxpoovadol/Thai Union

