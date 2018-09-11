Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Thai Union pcl : Students in Samut Sakhon Learn to Make Healthy Food Decisions at Thai Union Nutritional Workshop

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 09:57am CEST

Caption: A student reads the nutrition label on a can of SEALECT Quick Meal during a nutritional workshop conducted by Thai Union at Wat Yaichomprasart School in Samut Sakhon. Photo credit: Wichaw Apiluxpoovadol/Thai Union

11 SEPTEMBER 2018, SAMUT SAKHON, THAILAND - Thai Union Group PCL., one of the world's leading seafood companies, recently organized a nutritional workshop at Wat Yaichomprasat School for more than 200 students. The three-hour workshop provided information about the importance of eating nutritionally-rich food to help stimulate mental and physical health, as well as stress the need for students to limit their intake of unhealthy food. This was the third nutritional workshop Thai Union has hosted this year for area schoolchildren.

Thai Union plans to hold its next nutritional workshop later this month at Luangphetkosolupatham School in Samut Sakhon. Students from Wat Sirimongkul School and Wat Koh School will also be invited to attend. Thai Union anticipates the workshop will attract an additional 200 students.

Caption: A group of students learn how to make healthy dietary decisions during a nutritional workshop hosted by Thai Union at Wat Yaichomprasart School in Samut Sakhon. Photo credit: Wichaw Apiluxpoovadol/Thai Union

Caption: Students piece together a jigsaw puzzle with nutritional information about the benefits of eating fish during a workshop conducted by Thai Union at Wat Yaichomprasart School in Samut Sakhon. Photo credit: Wichaw Apiluxpoovadol/Thai Union

Disclaimer

Thai Union Group pcl published this content on 11 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 07:56:12 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:54aBOYD GAMING : Local Charities Invited to Enter Boyd Gaming's 4th Annual 'Trees of Hope'
AQ
04:53aECO ATLANTIC OIL & GAS : This announcement replaces the recently issued "Eco Atlantic Issues AIM CPR and TSX Compliant NI-51-101 Report on Guyana Block" announcement, released by the Company at 7.00 a.m. on Tuesday 11 September 2018 under RNS number 3445A.
AQ
04:52aMONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Cadbury owner Mondelez braces for hard Brexit, stockpiles products - the Times
RE
04:52aASSECO POLAND : awarded the "Eagle of the Podkarpackie Region" title by Wprost
PU
04:52aMAIL RU : Alibaba, Mail.ru Group create joint venture
AQ
04:51aCADBURY OWNER MONDELEZ BRACES FOR HARD BREXIT, STOCKPILES PRODUCTS : the Times
RE
04:50aAlibaba cedes control in Russia unit to form new JV
RE
04:50aHUDSON BAY : Germany's 2 main department store chains set to merge
AQ
04:43aPININFARINA : Unique design process for Vietnam's first premium cars
AQ
04:42aTHALES : MILITARY $73,278 Federal Contract Awarded to Thales Defense Security
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP : ING GROEP : CFO Timmermans to step down after $900 million money launder fine
2XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Xenon Enters into Agreement to Buy Out Milestones and Royalties Related to its XEN..
3ANGLO AMERICAN : ANGLO AMERICAN : rough diamond sales value for De Beers’ seventh sales cycle of 2018
4CAIRN ENERGY : CAIRN ENERGY : Half-Yearly Results 2018
5CBS sets Moonves payoff at $120 million pending probe

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.