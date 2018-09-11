Thai Union pcl : Students in Samut Sakhon Learn to Make Healthy Food Decisions at Thai Union Nutritional Workshop

Caption: A student reads the nutrition label on a can of SEALECT Quick Meal during a nutritional workshop conducted by Thai Union at Wat Yaichomprasart School in Samut Sakhon. Photo credit: Wichaw Apiluxpoovadol/Thai Union

11 SEPTEMBER 2018, SAMUT SAKHON, THAILAND - Thai Union Group PCL., one of the world's leading seafood companies, recently organized a nutritional workshop at Wat Yaichomprasat School for more than 200 students. The three-hour workshop provided information about the importance of eating nutritionally-rich food to help stimulate mental and physical health, as well as stress the need for students to limit their intake of unhealthy food. This was the third nutritional workshop Thai Union has hosted this year for area schoolchildren.

Thai Union plans to hold its next nutritional workshop later this month at Luangphetkosolupatham School in Samut Sakhon. Students from Wat Sirimongkul School and Wat Koh School will also be invited to attend. Thai Union anticipates the workshop will attract an additional 200 students.

Caption: A group of students learn how to make healthy dietary decisions during a nutritional workshop hosted by Thai Union at Wat Yaichomprasart School in Samut Sakhon. Photo credit: Wichaw Apiluxpoovadol/Thai Union

Caption: Students piece together a jigsaw puzzle with nutritional information about the benefits of eating fish during a workshop conducted by Thai Union at Wat Yaichomprasart School in Samut Sakhon. Photo credit: Wichaw Apiluxpoovadol/Thai Union