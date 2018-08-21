Thai Union pcl : Thailand’s Growing Problem of Ocean Plastics and Marine Debris the Focus of New Thai Union Educational Video

Caption: Thai Union released a new video focusing on the growing problem of ocean plastics and marine debris to help raise awareness of this issue. As an educational resource, the company will make the video available for free in both Thai and English to educational institutions or NGOs in Thailand to help spread the message.

21 AUGUST 2018, BANGKOK - Thai Union Group PCL. has launched a video highlighting the growing problem of ocean plastic and marine debris, with a focus on Thailand, in an effort to raise awareness and trigger action to ensure the seas are sustainable for future generations.

The video identifies how small, everyday actions can make a significant difference in helping protect the world's precious marine life. An estimated 100,000 marine mammals are killed every year by plastic litter.

Sea birds, turtles, dolphins and other animals often mistake larger plastic items in the ocean as food, with scientists estimating that one in 10 whales and dolphins have mistakenly eaten plastic at some point in their lives. The negative impact of plastic and marine debris was highlighted when a pilot whale in Thailand was found dying last year with 80 plastic bags and other plastic items weighing eight kilograms in its stomach.

'Thai Union is committed to combating marine plastic pollution, in line with SeaChange®, our sustainability strategy to drive meaningful improvements across the entire global seafood industry,' said Dr. Darian McBain, Thai Union's global director for sustainable development. 'With this video, we hope to not only raise awareness around this issue, but prompt other stakeholders to join us in working to ensure our oceans are sustainable for future generations.'

As part of its commitment, Thai Union recently joined forces with the Global Ghost Gear Initiative (GGGI), collaborating to actively promote solutions for reducing plastic waste and the growing problem of abandoned, lost and discarded fishing gear (ALDFG) worldwide. GGGI, an alliance founded by World Animal Protection, includes representatives from the fishing industry, the private sector, academia, governments, intergovernmental and non-governmental organizations.

'At an individual level, we can also help tackle plastic waste by making small changes to our daily habits, by following the three 'R's' - Reduce, Reuse and Recycle,' said McBain. 'By reducing the amount of plastic we use in our everyday lives, reusing plastic items where possible, and, when plastic must be thrown away, recycling it correctly and responsibly, we can have a significant impact.'

The video is now accessible on Thai Union's official YouTube channel at the following links:

As the video is an educational resource, Thai Union will make it available for free to educational institutions or NGOs to help spread the message. Requests can be made to Thai Union's Corporate Communications Office via email at:TU_PR_OFFICE@thaiunion.com.

ABOUT THAI UNIONGROUP

Thai Union Group PCL is the world's seafood leader bringing high quality, healthy, tasty and innovative seafood products to customers across the world for more than 40 years.

Today, Thai Union is regarded as the world's largest producer of shelf-stable tuna products with annual sales exceeding THB 135 billion (US$ 4.03 billion) and a global workforce of over 49,000 people who are dedicated to pioneering sustainable, innovative seafood products.

The company's global brand portfolio includes market-leading international brands such as Chicken of the Sea, John West, Petit Navire, Parmentier, Mareblu, King Oscar, and Rügen Fisch and Thai-leading brands SEALECT, Fisho, Qfresh, Monori, Bellotta and Marvo.

As a company committed to innovation and globally responsible behavior, Thai Union is proud to be a member of the United Nations Global Compact, and a founding member of the International Seafood Sustainability Foundation (ISSF). In 2015, Thai Union introduced its SeaChange®sustainability strategy.

Thai Union's on-going work on sustainability issues was recognized by its inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Emerging Markets (DJSI) in 2014. In 2017, Thai Union was named to the DJSI for the fourth consecutive year. Thai Union is also part of the FTSE4Good Emerging Index.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Chris Hughes

Global Head of Sustainability and Innovation Communications

M: +66.62.594.1089