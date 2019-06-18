Thai Union pcl : and Samut Sakhon F.C. Host Football Clinic for Students

Caption: A girl is pictured during a football clinic organized by Thai Union and Samut Sakhon F.C. at Watsrisudtharam School in Samut Sakhon. Photo credit: Samutsakhon F.C.

19 JUNE 2019, SAMUT SAKHON, THAILAND - Thai Union Group PLC and Samutsakhon Football Club (F.C.) organized a football clinic to develop the skills and techniques of students at Watsrisudtharam School. The two-and-a-half-hour clinic focused on skill drills, dribbling, ball control and goal shooting. Students also had the opportunity to play a football match. This is the first of four clinics that will be held this year for school children in the Samut Sakhon area. More than 60 students from Watsrisudtharam School participated in the event.

###

