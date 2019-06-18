Log in
Thai Union pcl : and Samut Sakhon F.C. Host Football Clinic for Students

06/18/2019 | 10:59pm EDT

Caption: A girl is pictured during a football clinic organized by Thai Union and Samut Sakhon F.C. at Watsrisudtharam School in Samut Sakhon. Photo credit: Samutsakhon F.C.

19 JUNE 2019, SAMUT SAKHON, THAILAND - Thai Union Group PLC and Samutsakhon Football Club (F.C.) organized a football clinic to develop the skills and techniques of students at Watsrisudtharam School. The two-and-a-half-hour clinic focused on skill drills, dribbling, ball control and goal shooting. Students also had the opportunity to play a football match. This is the first of four clinics that will be held this year for school children in the Samut Sakhon area. More than 60 students from Watsrisudtharam School participated in the event.

###

About Thai Union Group

Thai Union Group PCL is the world's seafood leader bringing high quality, healthy, tasty and innovative seafood products to customers across the world for more than 40 years.

Today, Thai Union is regarded as the world's largest producer of shelf-stable tuna products with annual sales exceeding THB 133.3 billion (US$ 4.1 billion) and a global workforce of over 47,000 people who are dedicated to pioneering sustainable, innovative seafood products.

The company's global brand portfolio includes market-leading international brands such as Chicken of the Sea, John West, Petit Navire, Parmentier, Mareblu, King Oscar, and Rügen Fisch and Thai-leading brands SEALECT, Fisho, Qfresh, Monori, Bellotta and Marvo.

As a company committed to innovation and globally responsible behavior, Thai Union is proud to be a member of the United Nations Global Compact, and a founding member of the International Seafood Sustainability Foundation (ISSF). In 2015, Thai Union introduced its SeaChange® sustainability strategy. Find out more at seachangesustainability.org. Thai Union's on-going work on sustainability issues was recognized in 2018 by being ranked number one in the world in the Food Products Industry in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, achieving a 100th percentile ranking for total sustainability score. Thai Union has now been named to the DJSI for five consecutive years. Thai Union was also named to the FTSE4Good Emerging Index for the third straight year in 2018.

Media contacts
Wiriyaporn Posayanonda
Head of External Communications
M: +66.63.231.0385
E: Wiriyaporn.Posayanonda@thaiunion.com

Disclaimer

Thai Union Group pcl published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 02:58:06 UTC
