Thai Union pcl : donates Food to Help Families Affected by Flooding in Thailand, Myanmar

Caption: The donated items was handed over to those affected by flooding in Thailand.

3 October 2019, Bangkok - Thai Union Group PCL. has donated more than 260,000 cans of SEALECT products and 500 boxes of pet food to help those affected by flooding in Thailand and Myanmar. Some of the donated items were handed over to the Thai government to distribute to people in Ubon Ratchathani and nearby areas. Last month, Thai Union worked with Phitsanulok authorities to help victims of the Podul storm.

Flood relief efforts from Thai Union extended to those in Bago, Myanmar including help to the families of Thai Union's Burmese workers. The donation was made through the Migrant Worker Rights Network (MWRN).

About Thai Union Group

Thai Union Group PCL is the world's seafood leader bringing high quality, healthy, tasty and innovative seafood products to customers across the world for more than 40 years.

Today, Thai Union is regarded as the world's largest producer of shelf-stable tuna products with annual sales exceeding THB 133.3 billion (US$ 4.1 billion) and a global workforce of over 47,000 people who are dedicated to pioneering sustainable, innovative seafood products.

The company's global brand portfolio includes market-leading international brands such as Chicken of the Sea, John West, Petit Navire, Parmentier, Mareblu, King Oscar, and Rügen Fisch and Thai-leading brands SEALECT, Fisho, Qfresh, Monori, Bellotta and Marvo.

As a company committed to innovation and globally responsible behavior, Thai Union is proud to be a member of the United Nations Global Compact, and a founding member of the International Seafood Sustainability Foundation (ISSF). In 2015, Thai Union introduced its SeaChange® sustainability strategy. Find out more at seachangesustainability.org. Thai Union's on-going work on sustainability issues was recognized in 2018 and 2019 by being ranked number one in the world in the Food Products Industry in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, achieving a 100th percentile ranking for total sustainability score. Thai Union has now been named to the DJSI for six consecutive years. Thai Union was also named to the FTSE4Good Emerging Index for the third straight year in 2018.

Media contacts

Thai Union Group PCL.

Wiriyaporn Posayanonda

Head of External Communications

M: +66.63.231.0385

E: Wiriyaporn.Posayanonda@thaiunion.com

Jirawat Montreevong

External Communications Manager

M: +66.80.976.4613

E: Jirawat.Montreevong@thaiunion.com