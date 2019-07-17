Thai Union pcl : highlights its innovation at Thailand Industry Expo 2019

17 July 2019, Bangkok - Thai Union Group PCL has showcased two of its innovative seafood products at Thailand Industry Expo 2019 - yellowfin tuna slices and tuna infusion.

Saran Rattanarungruengchai, General Manager - Emerging Markets at Thai Union, presented the award-winning yellowfin tuna slices to Thailand's Industry Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit and Pasu Loharjun, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Industry during their visit to the Thai Union booth after the opening ceremony.

Thai Union's yellowfin tuna slices, the world's first pre-sliced, pre-seasoned tuna made from whole yellowfin tuna loins, received the 2018 Seafood Excellence Award in the category of Best New Foodservice Product category at the Boston Seafood Expo. Developed to give tuna-loving deli users a healthier, convenient alternative to traditional luncheon meats, they are perfect for upscale sandwiches, salads, charcuterie, and cold-cut platters.

Caption: Suriya Juangroongruangkit, Thailand's Industry Minister, was one of many visitors to the Thai Union booth at Thailand Industry Expo 2019