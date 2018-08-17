Thai Union pcl : provides emergency relief to support flood victims in Myanmar

Thai Union Group PCL., one of the world's leading seafood companies, has donated 400 emergency relief packs to provide humanitarian assistance to flood victims in Myanmar. The donation was conducted through local non-profit organizations in Samut Sakhon, including the Migrant Worker Rights Network (MWRN), Labour Rights Promotion Network Foundation (LPN, and Aid Alliance Committee for Migrant Workers (AAC). Relief packs contain bottled water, SEALECT mackerel, SEALECT tuna, rice and FISHO snacks.