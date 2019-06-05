Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Thai, Vietnam shares rise on Fed rate cut hopes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 12:08am EDT
An investor sits in front of screens showing stock board information at a securities company in Hanoi, Vietnam

(Reuters) - Thailand and Vietnam stock markets rose on Wednesday tracking broader equities higher after the U.S. Federal Reserve hinted at an interest rate cut, while regional holidays prompted languid trade.

U.S. stocks bounced overnight, with Asian shares in tow as the prospect of an interest rate cut pointed to more capital flows into high-yield risk assets such as equities.

Thai index rose about 0.6% to its highest in more than three weeks, with heavyweight energy stocks leading broad-based gains. Oil and gas explorer PTT Pcl was the biggest boost to the benchmark, with the stock rising 1.1%.

Trading volumes in Thailand were at less than a tenth of their 30-day average.

Vietnam market rose about 0.5% with real estate stocks leading gainers. Developer Vingroup JSC rose about 0.8% and was the biggest boost to the index.

Trading volumes in Vietnam were also well below their 30-day average.

Markets in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines are closed for a public holiday on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

By Ambar Warrick

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:39aPhilippine inflation picks up in May, but more policy easing seen
RE
12:28aOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : OABA to Honor Professionalism, Stewardship and Excellence in Agribusiness Employees
PU
12:22aAustralia's GDP growth hits decade low, stimulus needed to avoid recession
RE
12:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:10aMexican officials to meet Pence in last-ditch talks to avert tariffs
RE
12:08aThai, Vietnam shares rise on Fed rate cut hopes
RE
12:01aUS DOLLAR INDEX : Dollar hovers near 7-week low on Fed rate cut prospect
RE
06/04STATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : Budget funding takes vital coal worker health checks on the road
PU
06/04CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Xi confident in stable, healthy, sustainable development of Chinese economy
PU
06/04CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Dongjiang free trade zone expands leasing portfolio
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SALESFORCE.COM : SALESFORCE COM : forecasts full-year results above expectations, shares rise
2WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST PLC : WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST : British money manager Woodford's star wa..
3VOLKSWAGEN : Dow Industrials Surge 512 Points in Biggest One-Day Gain Since January
4Hong Kong Based Startup Magazine “JUMPSTART” Will Launch Japan Edition in Coming Summer 2019
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : says to cut production volume at China mobile phone plant
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About