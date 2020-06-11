Log in
Thai baht must not be a problem for economic recovery, minister says

06/11/2020 | 12:01am EDT
Illustration photo of a Thailand Baht note

Thailand's finance minister said on Thursday he has asked the central bank to closely monitor the baht to ensure that it will not be an obstacle for economic recovery after it rose to its highest in more than four months against the U.S. dollar.

"The baht must be in line with our rebuilding of the economy," Uttama Savanayana told reporters.

"But the level will be how much, I've asked people in charge to look at it," he said.

The baht gained 0.9% against the dollar earlier on Thursday.

The central bank has said a rapid rise in the baht could affect the country's fragile economic recovery.

(Reporting by Kitphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
