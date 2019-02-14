Thai central bank chief - Baht strength from current account surplus, not rate hike

This year, the baht has strengthened about 3.9 percent against the dollar.

Factors strengthening baht include "a high current account surplus, due to trade and tourism revenue recovering," Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob told reporters, adding that the gain was not rooted in December's interest rate hike.

In 2018, there was a $37 billion current account surplus, he said.

This year, there was $400 million outflow in bonds and an inflow of $100 million into capital markets, resulting in a net outflow of $300 million, he said.

"We are concerned about the baht moving too fast. We're ready to take care of irregular movement," Veerathai said, adding that Thailand would be careful to avoid any accusation of manipulating the baht.

