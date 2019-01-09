Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Thai central bank chief says accommodative policy still needed

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/09/2019 | 11:02pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Thailand's central bank is seen at the Bank of Thailand in Bangkok

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's accommodative monetary policy is still needed to support the economy, which is expected to grow at 4 percent this year despite increased global risks, the central bank governor said on Thursday.

The central bank, which tightened monetary policy last month for the first time since 2011, has no target in building policy space, Veerathai Santiprabhob told analysts.

"Accommodative policy is still the MPC's stance," he said referring to the monetary policy committee.

"Building policy space is a secondary target. We will do it when we can but we have no target," he added.

On Dec. 19, the MPC raised the policy rate <THCBIR=ECI> by 25 basis points to 1.75 percent after holding it steady for more than three years. It will next review policy on Feb. 6.

The central bank has instruments ready to help the economy if it does not growth as expected, and it is not worried about the inflation rate falling below the 1-4 percent target range, Veerathai said.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:09pPhilippine court orders jail for former bank manager over Bangladesh central bank heist
RE
11:02pThai central bank chief says accommodative policy still needed
RE
10:42pWIRECARD : Singtel's Dash teams with Wirecard to support Apple Pay
AQ
10:40pAsia shares check rally as U.S.-China trade talks, Fed policy in focus
RE
10:17pEXCLUSIVE : Sears chairman submits new roughly $5 billion bid to save retailer - sources
RE
10:17pAsia shares check rally as US-China trade talks, Fed policy in focus
RE
09:53pDollar weak on expectations of no 2019 Fed hikes; Aussie slips
RE
09:52pChina's soft factory-gate inflation raises prospect for more stimulus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FORD MOTOR COMPANY : VW, FORD TO REVEAL DEEPER ALLIANCE NEXT WEEK: sources
2PG&E CORPORATION : CALIFORNIA UTILITY PG&E EXPLORES BANKRUPTCY FILING: sources
3Oil falls one percent on swelling U.S. supply, but mood generally upbeat on trade hopes
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Bezos Divorce Clouds His Stake in Amazon -- 4th Update
5BED BATH & BEYOND INC. : Bed Bath & Beyond forecasts 2019 profit ahead of estimates, shares jump

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.