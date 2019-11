"We are very worried about the baht," BOT Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob told a seminar in the southern province of Songkhla.

The baht is Asia's best performing currency this year, rising 7.7% against the dollar, underpinned by the country's large current account surplus.

This year's economic growth is expected undershoot the central bank's forecast of 2.8%, Veerathai said.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)