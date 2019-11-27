Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Thai central bank chief says worried about rapid baht gains

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 10:44pm EST
Thailand's Central Bank Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob speaks during an interview with Reuters at the Bank of Thailand in Bangkok

Thailand's central bank is still concerned about the rapid strengthening of the baht <THB=TH> and has steadily taken action to prevent the currency from rising too fast, the governor said.

The baht's strength has mainly been driven by the country's hefty current account surplus, not "hot money", or speculative fund inflows, Veerathai Santiprabhob told a seminar late on Wednesday.

The baht will remain highly volatile, given external uncertainty and high global liquidity, he said.

"Nobody can tell if the baht will go higher or lower, but it's likely to be more volatile," Veerathai said.

The baht has gained 7.7% against the U.S. dollar this year, making it Asia's best performing currency, and putting further pressure on Thailand's trade-dependent economy amid global trade tensions.

Veerathai also said Thai banks' net interest margins were high -at 2.7-2.8%, double those of banks in Singapore - and should be lower.

There are no clear measures on how to reduce them yet, but the central bank may consider allowing more non-banks to compete in the market, he said.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharncai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Kim Coghill)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / THAI BAHT (EUR/THB) 0.14% 33.226 Delayed Quote.-10.01%
US DOLLAR / THAI BAHT (USD/THB) 0.01% 30.22 Delayed Quote.-6.27%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11/27BOJ's Kuroda warns of climate-related risk for financial stability
RE
11/27Indonesia aims to replace some top civil service jobs with AI in 2020
RE
11/27INDIA PLANS TO CAP COMMISSIONS FOR UBER, OLA : Economic Times
RE
11/27TikTok apologises for temporary removal of video on Muslims in China
RE
11/27Japan's retail sales slump the most since 2015 as tax hike hits demand
RE
11/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11/27Thai central bank chief says worried about rapid baht gains
RE
11/27China gives P2P lenders two years to exit industry - document
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil trader IMMS sues Lebanon's BankMed for $1 billion - court filing
2ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : EXCLUSIVE: Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data centre chip - sources
3LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC : China's heft in stock benchmarks stirs worries of concentration risk
4TECH DATA CORPORATION : Apollo Global sweetens bid for Tech Data in $6 billion deal
5WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION : WESTPAC BANKING : Australia's Westpac to refund people who bought new shares bef..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group