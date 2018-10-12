Log in
Thai central bank chief sees no pressure to raise interest rates

10/12/2018 | 08:54am CEST
Thailands Central Bank Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob is seen during an interview with Reuters at the Bank of Thailand headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - Thailand's economy is not under "imminent" pressure to raise interest rates, its central bank governor Veerathai Santiprabhob said on Friday.

"I think Thailand is not under imminent pressure to increase our policy rate and if you look at the policy rate, at 1.5 percent, it has been below the Fed Funds Rate," he told an economic forum on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings in the Indonesian resort island of Bali

Unlike some emerging markets, Thailand has seen capital inflows that kept its baht relatively stronger than other emerging Asian currencies and enabled the central bank to keep a "certain degree of monetary policy autonomy" while the United States raised interest rates, he said.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

