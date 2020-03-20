Thai central bank cuts key rate by 25 basis points in special meeting

Log in
03/20/2020 | 11:34am EDT
Thailand's central bank is seen at the Bank of Thailand in Bangkok

Thailand's central bank on Friday cut its key interest rate <THCBIR=ECI> by 25 basis points to a record low of 0.75% in a special meeting, effective from March 23.

The committee voted unanimously to cut the key rate to reduce the burden of interest on borrowers affected by the corrovavirus outbreak and to alleviate strains on liquidity in the financial markets, the Bank of Thailand said in a statement.

"This would mitigate the impact on the economy and would also reinforce fiscal measures already implemented and forthcoming," it said.

The monetary policy committee (MPC) expects the COVID-19 outbreak to become more severe than previously forecast and conditions to take some time to return to normal. This could severely affect the Thai economy, the central bank said.

The outbreak resulted in concerns among global financial markets, affecting liquidity and the functioning of Thai financial markets despite the overall stability of the financial system, it said.

"We now see two further policy rate cuts of 25 bps each in Q2 and Q3, taking the rate to a record-low 0.25% at end-2020," said Tim Leelahaphan, an economist at Standard Chartered.

"Policy space is running out, and alternatives have not been communicated," he said.

The committee will still meet to review monetary policy on March 25, as scheduled, when it will also offer updated economic forecasts.

The central bank is expected to slash its 2020 economic growth forecast from 2.8%. Some economists predict negative growth for Thailand this year.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy expanded just 2.4% last year, the lowest in five years.

For the full text, click on https://www.bot.or.th/English/PressandSpeeches/Press/2020/Pages/n1463.aspx

By Orathai Sriring

