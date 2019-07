Monetary policy decisions will still depend on economic data, Bank of Thailand Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob told reporters in the northern city of Chiang Mai.

The central bank has left its policy interest rate <THCBIR=ECI> unchanged at 1.75% since a 25 basis point hike in December.

The economy expanded 4.1% last year.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Richard Borsuk)