Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Thai central bank ready to provide liquidity to backstop financial system

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/25/2020 | 11:22pm EDT
Thailand's central bank is seen at the Bank of Thailand in Bangkok

Thailand's central bank is ready to provide liquidity support to money market and daily fixed income funds affected by cash shortage in the markets, it said in a statement.

The central bank has recently set up a mutual fund liquidity facility to support the market through commercial banks as the coronavirus pandemic led to widespread disruptions in the global financial system.

Over the past week, commercial banks began adopting the facility, but there haven't been many requests for help because the Thai financial markets have become more stable and the liquidity position of mutual funds has improved from the previous week, it said.

(Reporting by by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aKorea central bank rolls out 'QE-light' to ease virus pain
RE
12:10aU.S. Senate passes $2 trillion coronavirus relief bill
RE
12:10aU.S. Senate poised to vote on passage of $2 trillion coronavirus bill
RE
12:10aWhat's in the $2 trillion U.S. Senate coronavirus rescue package
RE
12:06aSenate Passes Massive Stimulus Package
DJ
12:03aARCHITECT OF CAPITOL : Continuous Care of the U.S. Capitol Roof
PU
03/25NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES : Investor Update Webcast Details
PU
03/25CHINA, U.S. TO SET ASIDE DIFFERENCES IN G20 CORONAVIRUS SUMMIT : Scmp
RE
03/25PATRICK J  LEAHY : Menendez, Leahy Urge President to Use Upcoming G20 Meeting to Coordinate International Response to COVID-19 Pandemic
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Senate votes to grants struggling aviation sector big bailout
2SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : SINGAPORE AIRLINES : halts trading pending announcement
3U.S. auto sales in states with coronavirus lockdown orders to drop 80%
4India's huge outsourcing industry struggles with work-from-home scenario
5KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION : KOREA ELECTRIC POWER : South Korea first-quarter thermal coal imports set f..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group