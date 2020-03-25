Thai central bank ready to provide liquidity to backstop financial system

The central bank has recently set up a mutual fund liquidity facility to support the market through commercial banks as the coronavirus pandemic led to widespread disruptions in the global financial system.

Over the past week, commercial banks began adopting the facility, but there haven't been many requests for help because the Thai financial markets have become more stable and the liquidity position of mutual funds has improved from the previous week, it said.

