Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Thai central bank ready to use necessary measures to temper baht

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/31/2020 | 11:53pm EDT
File photo of a woman displaying Thai baht currency notes in Bangkok

By Orathai Sriring

Thailand's central bank is worried that a rapid rise in the baht may not be in line with economic conditions which remain fragile due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, a deputy governor said on Monday.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) is ready to consider necessary measures to prevent strength in the baht from adding to fragility in the economy, Mathee Supapongse said in a statement.

The baht has strengthened at a faster pace than most Asian currencies over the past two weeks helped by slowing coronavirus infections and better-than-expected first quarter economic figures, he said.

"The BOT is worried that a rapid rise in the baht may not be in line with economic conditions which remain fragile," he said.

Several parts of the economy have been hard hit by COVID-19, which will be clearly seen after second-quarter economic data is released, Mathee said.

The baht traded at 31.74 per U.S. dollar at 0252 GMT, its strongest in more than two months. The currency, Asia's best performer in 2019, is down 5.8% since the start of the year.

Mathee said that as the coronavirus situation improves, investors may park more of their short-term funds in Thailand, a situation that is not wanted.

"The BOT is ready to consider necessary steps to prevent the baht's strength from exacerbating fragility in the economy."

Recent high gold prices have helped push up the baht and the central bank will investigate gold transactions and consider additional measures to reduce its impact on foreign exchange rates, he said.

The baht is likely to be volatile given changing global developments, and also from transactions related to public and private investment, Mathee said.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:40aOil prices edge down as wary traders eye upcoming OPEC+ meeting
RE
12:39aOil prices edge down as wary traders eye upcoming OPEC+ meeting
RE
12:20aAussie dollar surges as investors focus on recovery from pandemic
RE
12:20aAussie dollar surges as investors focus on recovery from pandemic
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:16aIndicative Auction Calendar for the Term Deposit Facility for Q2 2020
PU
12:03aU.S. lawmakers to unveil bill banning investment in firms tied to China's military - document
RE
05/31Asia's factory pain worsens as China's recovery fails to lift demand
RE
05/31Thai central bank ready to use necessary measures to temper baht
RE
05/31Asia stocks reach three-month peaks, resilient to U.S. riots
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1THAI BEVERAGE : THAI BEVERAGE : Waiting for Better Conditions Before Considering Beer IPO
2GCI LIBERTY, INC. : GCI LIBERTY : announces sale of NBC stations in southeast Alaska markets
3IMMUTEP LIMITED : IMMUTEP : Reports First Results from INSIGHT-004 Study
4MESA AIR GROUP, INC. : MESA AIR 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Fot..
5GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY : GENERAL MOTORS : Infected workers, parts shortages slow auto factory restarts
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group