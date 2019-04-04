Thai central bank says has enough tools to handle volatility in baht

The Bank of Thailand (BOT) will ensure volatility in the currency will not affect financial stability and the business sector, Alisara Mahasandana told reporters on the sidelines of meetings of Southeast Asian finance ministers and central bank governors in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand, this week.

The BOT's duty is to find channels to help the business sector manage currency risks, including use of local currencies, she said.

On Friday, the central banks of Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines signed three pairs of bilateral Letters of Intent (LOIs) on local currency settlement to promote trade and investment.

