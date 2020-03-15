Thai central bank says will monitor impact of Fed's moves

The central bank's next policy review is on March 25, as scheduled, it said it a text message to reporters.

It is expected to further cut the benchmark interest rate <THCBIR=ECI>, currently at a record low of 1.00%.

The Fed slashed interest rates to near zero, pledging hundreds of billions of dollars in asset purchases and back stopping foreign authorities with the offer of cheap dollar financing to cushion the economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic.

