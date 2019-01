The Thai unit is Asia's best performing currency this year.

The baht's strength is hurting exports of agricultural products, Apisak Tantivorawong told reporters.

He also urged exporters to raise their concerns to the central bank.

The baht was at 31.48 per the U.S. dollar at 0327 GMT, hovering near nine-month highs. It has appreciated by 3.4 percent against the dollar this year.

