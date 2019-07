The central bank, however, will let the baht follow market forces, Don Nakornthab, a senior director of the Bank of Thailand (BOT), told a news briefing.

The baht has strengthened about 5.9% against the dollar so far this year, becoming the best performing currency in Asia, driven by capital inflows.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing Jacqueline Wong)