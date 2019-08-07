Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Thai central bank surprisingly cuts key rate, worried by baht strength

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 03:53am EDT
Thailand's central bank logo is seen at the Bank of Thailand in Bangkok

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank on Wednesday unexpectedly cut its benchmark rate, expressing worry about strength of the baht and aiming to help support faltering growth.

The Bank of Thailand (BOT), which in December hiked the benchmark for the first time since 2011, voted 5-2 to cut one-day repurchase rate <THCBIR=ECI> by 25 basis points to 1.50% - a quarter- point above the record low.

Titanun Mallikamas, secretary of the BOT's monetary policy committee, told a news conference a rate cut was to "buy time" as the central bank assessed heightened risks of trade wars and external factors.

The committee said it was worried about baht strength.

In a Reuters poll, 14 of 15 economists had predicted no rate change on Wednesday while the other forecast a quarter-point cut.

The Thai central bank was the third in Asia to cut rates on Wednesday.

New Zealand's central bank stunned markets by cutting interest rates a steep 50 basis points and even flagged the risk of going nuclear by taking rates below zero.

Then the Reserve Bank of India cut interest rates for a fourth straight meeting in 2019, making a 35 basis point (bp)trim rather than the predicted 25 bps cut.

Slow economic growth, below-target inflation and the strong baht <THB=TH> - it is Asia's best performing currency this year - had prompted some calls to erase December's 25 basis point rate hike, Thailand's first increase in more than seven years.

In June, the BOT cut its 2019 economic growth forecast to 3.3% from 3.8%, and predicted no export expansion.

The MPC said on Wednesday growth was expected to be lower than forecast and below potential.

The baht eased after the decision, at was 30.81 per U.S. dollar at 0750 GMT Wednesday. It has gained about 5.6% this year, driven by capital inflows.

Kobsidthi Silpachai, head of capital markets research of Kasikornbank, said Wednesday's split decision to cut rates "suggests that the baht's great outperformance this year and related headaches to the economy were too great to ignore."

"They have used their only policy bullet."

(Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

By Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / THAI BAHT (EUR/THB) 0.26% 34.459 Delayed Quote.-6.26%
US DOLLAR / THAI BAHT (USD/THB) 0.33% 30.82 Delayed Quote.-4.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:02aChina state banks seen supporting yuan to steady declines - sources
RE
03:58aAsian stocks turn lower on lingering trade war fears, yuan slips
RE
03:57aSouth African regulator punishes Bank of Baroda
RE
03:57aUK house prices unexpectedly fall in July - Halifax
RE
03:55aHalf of British homes subscribe to a TV streaming service
RE
03:53aSouth Africa's net foreign reserves fall to $43.906 bln in July
RE
03:53aThai central bank surprisingly cuts key rate, worried by baht strength
RE
03:51aBank of Thailand Surprises With a Rate Cut
DJ
03:50aSouth African rand flat, hovers near 2-month low
RE
03:50aChina iron ore slides for fifth day on rising supply, weak demand outlook
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PALM OIL : China to remove soybean oil, rapeseed oil, palm oil import quotas
2WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE : to close about 200 stores in United States
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT 2019: continued strong growth
4BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Statement re Share Price Movement
5E.ON SE : E ON : First-half results in line with expectations – E.ON again reaffirms 2019 forecast

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group