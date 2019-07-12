Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Thai central bank takes aim at capital inflows as baht climbs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 02:41am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Bank of Thailand logo is seen in Bangkok

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank said on Friday it moved against short-term speculative inflows amid a strengthening baht <THB=TH> and was ready to use additional measures if speculation persisted, sending the currency and stocks lower.

The measures come days after the Bank of Thailand governor said he was not happy with "hot" money fuelling the baht, Asia's best performing currency, and was ready to act if inflows were unusually large. nL4N24A2BU]

The BOT "is concerned about the rapid appreciation of the Thai baht relative to its regional peers, as it could lead to unfavourable macroeconomic repercussions," Assistant Governor Vachira Arromdee said in a statement.

"With the relatively more positive outlook on the Thai baht, investors have increased their positions in Thai baht and Thai securities, in part for short-term speculative purpose," she added.

The bank reduced the limit on the outstanding balance in non-resident baht accounts (NRBA) and non-resident baht accounts for securities (NRBS) to 200 million baht ($6.47 million) per non-resident from 300 million baht, effective July 22.

It also tightened reporting requirements for non-resident holdings of debt securities issued in Thailand.

(For more details, click on Baht Measures https://www.bot.or.th/Thai/PressandSpeeches/Press/News2562/n3862e.pdf and Q&A https://www.bot.or.th/English/FinancialMarkets/ForeignExchangeRegulations/Pages/default.aspx)

The baht slipped by 20 basis points to 30.91 per dollar after the BOT announcement, and traded at 30.87 at 0510 GMT.

The baht has appreciated by 5.5% against the dollar this year, the top performer in Asia.

The Thai stock market <.SETI> dropped about 0.5% at the midday break, but is up by 11% this year.

Dealers said the measures would have a short-term impact on inflows, which they expected to slow down. Some traders suggested the central bank should cut its policy rate.

The BOT has left its benchmark interest rate <THCBIR=ECI> unchanged at 1.75% since December's hike. The rate is 50 basis points above the record low.

"What the central bank should do is to cut its policy interest rate," said a dealer at Krung Thai Bank.

BOT Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob said on Monday there was no need for a quick adjustment of monetary policy.

Friday's measures came after the BOT this month cut its short-term bond supplies to slow fund inflows, which had pushed up the baht to its highest in six years this month.


Graphic: Thai baht vs U.S. dollar -

(Editing by Darren Schuettler)

By Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:02aSouth Korea calls for probe as forced labour feud with Japan deepens
RE
03:00aMedicinal cannabis producer Freyherr to list in London
RE
02:56aBritish carbon tax to start November 4 in the event of no-deal Brexit - Government
RE
02:53aSingapore's slowest growth in a decade raises recession risk
RE
02:50aOSCE ORGANIZATION FOR SECURITY AND OPERATION : supports training seminar on countering financial pyramids in Kazakhstan
PU
02:49aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:49aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:49aFACEBOOK : Powell Warns on Digital Currency
DJ
02:47aIrish pharma group Uniphar raises 150 million euros in IPO
RE
02:45aBraving curbs, Chinese buyers lead foreign revival in Singapore's luxury homes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING RESHUFFLES MANAGEMENT OF GROUNDED 737: memo
2DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER AG:
3Anadarko shareholders to vote next month on Occidental deal
4JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : Trump blasts Bitcoin, Facebook's Libra, demands they face banking regulations
5WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney cancels premiere after death of star Cameron Boyce
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About