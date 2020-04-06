Thai central bank to hold briefing on Tuesday on steps to ease virus impact

Bank of Thailand Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob will lead the briefing, at 2 p.m. (0700 GMT), the central bank said.

The BOT is seeking a law to allow it to provide soft loans directly to affected businesses and another law to allow it to buy good-quality corporate debt. It also plans to reduce the amount banks pay into its bailout arm.

Thailand has confirmed 2,220 cases of infections and 26 deaths since the outbreak began in the country in January.

