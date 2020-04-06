Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Thai central bank to hold briefing on Tuesday on steps to ease virus impact

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 05:49am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Thailands Central Bank Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob is seen during an interview with Reuters at the Bank of Thailand headquarters in Bangkok

Thailand's central bank will hold a briefing on Tuesday on measures to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on Southeast Asia's second-largest economy.

Bank of Thailand Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob will lead the briefing, at 2 p.m. (0700 GMT), the central bank said.

The BOT is seeking a law to allow it to provide soft loans directly to affected businesses and another law to allow it to buy good-quality corporate debt. It also plans to reduce the amount banks pay into its bailout arm.

Thailand has confirmed 2,220 cases of infections and 26 deaths since the outbreak began in the country in January.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Alison Williams)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:07aCanada M&A derailed by the novel coronavirus outbreak
RE
06:02aEU clears 50 billion pound UK 'umbrella' scheme to support economy
RE
06:00aKremlin says Russia is ready for oil market cooperation
RE
05:59aUp as global equities cheer slowing virus; Vietnam surges 5%
RE
05:58aInsurers warn on forced payouts for uncovered coronavirus losses
RE
05:58aIFA IRISH FARMERS ASSOCIATION : Major increase in demand for easter lamb
PU
05:57aStocks jump on virus hopes, oil hit by OPEC+ delay
RE
05:56aStocks jump on virus hopes, oil hit by OPEC+ delay
RE
05:56aDebenhams files notice of intent to appoint administrator
RE
05:53aFutures jump on hopes of slowdown in coronavirus cases
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : Renault Alliance Stalls on Road to Comeback
2ROLLS-ROYCE : ROLLS ROYCE : Suspends Dividend, Scraps 2020 Guidance as Virus Hits Civil Aviation
3SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Arabia delays setting May prices, looks to OPEC meeting to set..
4EASYJET PLC : EASYJET : founder digs in on battle with management over Airbus order
5GVC HOLDINGS PLC : GVC : Ladbrokes owner GVC cuts estimate for coronavirus profit damage

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group