Thai central bank warns of volatile baht amid rising trade tensions

Businesses should hedge against currency risks and the central bank is ready to assist, Assistant Governor Chantavarn Sucharitakul said in a statement.

"Thailand is a small open economy and it is difficult to avoid the impact on its exports," she said, after an escalation in the tit-for-tat Sino-U.S. trade dispute over the weekend.

Trade-driven Thailand has already seen contracting exports this year at a time when the strengthening baht, the best performing currency in Asia this year, is up 6.4% versus the dollar.

