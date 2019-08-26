Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Thai central bank warns of volatile baht amid rising trade tensions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 04:20am EDT
Illustration photo of a Thailand Baht note

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's baht currency <THB=TH> is likely to be highly volatile amid intensifying trade tensions, which are expected to have greater impact on exports, a central bank official said on Monday.

Businesses should hedge against currency risks and the central bank is ready to assist, Assistant Governor Chantavarn Sucharitakul said in a statement.

"Thailand is a small open economy and it is difficult to avoid the impact on its exports," she said, after an escalation in the tit-for-tat Sino-U.S. trade dispute over the weekend.

Trade-driven Thailand has already seen contracting exports this year at a time when the strengthening baht, the best performing currency in Asia this year, is up 6.4% versus the dollar.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:53aChina says U.S. can do more to reduce fentanyl demand
RE
04:48aTrump Says China Called U.S. to 'Get Back to the Table' After Latest Tariff Spat--Update
DJ
04:40aGerman Business Sentiment Sinks Further in August -Ifo Survey
DJ
04:34aGerman business morale falls to lowest level since 2012 in August
RE
04:34aTrump Says China Called U.S. to 'Get Back to the Table' After Latest Tariff Spat
DJ
04:30aChina says it will take 'more steps' to protect interests if U.S. enacts tariffs
RE
04:30aGermany is facing a recession - Ifo economist
RE
04:21aChina's yuan slumps to 11-year low, stocks fall as U.S. trade war escalates
RE
04:20aThai central bank warns of volatile baht amid rising trade tensions
RE
04:16aChina's yuan slumps to 11-year low, stocks fall as U.S. trade war escalates
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump, Abe say U.S. and Japan have agreed in principle on trade deal
2DEUTSCHE BANK AG : Deutsche Bank, UBS Explored Alliance -- WSJ
3VONOVIA SE : VONOVIA SE: Response to the Berlin Government's Plans for an Absolute Rent Ceiling in Berlin
4ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : ROYAL UNIBREW A/S : Share buy-back Program
5DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE : Berlin could cap rents at 7.97 eur per square metre - Tagesspiegel

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group