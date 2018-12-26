Thai central bank wary of fragility in financial system

The central bank will monitor banks' mortgage loan standards, rising mixed-use projects, and the impact of foreign demand, particularly from Chinese buyers, it said in a statement.

The continuing focus on yield is possibly leading to underpricing of risks, it said.

Last week, the Bank of Thailand raised the benchmark policy rate <THCBIR=ECI> from near record lows by 25 basis points to 1.75 percent, the first tightening since 2011, to curb financial stability risks.

