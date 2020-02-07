Log in
Thai court rules that delayed budget bill is valid - MP

02/07/2020 | 04:14am EST

Thailand's Constitutional Court ruled on Friday that a delayed $103 billion budget bill for the current fiscal year was valid, a member of parliament said.

The court voted five to four that the bill was valid, Virat Rattanaset, the chief government whip, told Reuters.

But the bill needs a new parliamentary vote on the second and third readings, he said.

The proposed budget - delayed since Oct. 1 when the fiscal year began - foresees a 7% rise in overall spending to 3.2 trillion baht ($103 billion). It projects a deficit of 469 billion baht, up 4.2% from the 2019 fiscal year.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Orathai Sriring; editing by John Stonestreet)

