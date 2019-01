This year's growth will be driven by the domestic economy and government measures as exports are likely to slow, he told reporters.

Official 2018 gross domestic product (GDP) is due on Feb. 18.

In 2017, Southeast Asia's second-largest economy expanded 3.9 percent, the fastest pace in five years.

