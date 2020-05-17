Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Thai economy shrinks most in eight years in first quarter, worse yet to come

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/17/2020 | 11:43pm EDT
The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Bangkok

By Orathai Sriring and Kitiphong Thaichareon

Thailand's economy contracted at its sharpest pace in eight years in the first quarter but by less than expected, as the coronavirius pandemic hit tourism and domestic activity.

The state planning agency, reporting January-March data on Monday, slashed its forecast for 2020 gross domestic product (GDP) to a contraction of 5.0-6.0% from growth of 1.5%-2.5% projected in February.

That would be the worst decline since 1998 when the Asian financial crisis damaged the economy.

The agency also cut its projection for this year's exports and foreign tourist numbers, the main drivers of Thai growth.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy shrank 1.8% in the first quarter from a year earlier, the deepest contraction since the fourth quarter of 2011, when there was bad flooding.

That was better than a 4.0% contraction seen in a Reuters poll, and compared with downwardly revised 1.5% growth in the final quarter of 2019.

On a quarterly basis, the economy shrank a seasonally adjusted 2.2%, also smaller than the poll's 4.5% decline.

The agency revised October-December's quarterly GDP to a 0.2 contraction from 0.2% growth, meaning the economy slipped into a technical recession.

The economy will be hit the hardest in the second quarter by lockdowns, before gradually recovering, Secretary General of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) Thosaporn Sirisumphand told a news briefing.

Most economists expect the central bank to cut its key interest rate further from a record low of 0.75% at its next meeting on Wednesday to help support the economy.

Thailand's economy is heavily reliant on global trade and tourism, which has taken a hit from the pandemic that has infected more than 4 million people globally.

(Additional reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CENTRAL HOLDING GROUP CO. LTD. 0.90% 15.66 End-of-day quote.0.51%
THAI OIL 4.24% 43 End-of-day quote.2.38%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:43pThai economy shrinks most in eight years in first quarter, worse yet to come
RE
11:40pChina's trade faces 'unprecedented' challenges amid pandemic - commerce minister
RE
11:40pChina in communications with Australia over trade disputes - commerce minister
RE
11:34pChina home prices rise again in April, adding momentum to recovery
RE
11:27pChina's trade faces 'unprecedented' challenges amid pandemic - commerce minister
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pAPEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : Reforms Needed to Future-Proof Tourism Industry
PU
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:01pJAPAN'S ECONOMY TO SLUMP SIGNIFICANTLY DUE TO PANDEMIC : economy minister
RE
11:01pJapan slips into recession, slump set to worsen as pandemic wreaks havoc
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1CME GROUP INC. : A month after negative oil prices, U.S. crude contract expiry looms
2GOLD : Asia shares follow S&P 500 higher, oil and gold jump
3WTI : Oil prices jump more than $1 ahead of WTI June contract expiry
4APPLIED THERAPEUTICS, INC. : APPLIED THERAPEUTICS : Corporate Overview - May 2020
5APPLE INC. : APPLE : reopening 25 more U.S. stores, will soon top 100 worldwide

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group