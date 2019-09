Uttama Savanayana also told reporters that he was not worried about high household debt levels as some loans are still generating income and are secured.

Thailand's household debt was equivalent to 78.7% of gross domestic product (GDP) at the end of March, and has been a drag on consumption, which makes up half of the economy.

Last year's economic growth was 4.1%.

