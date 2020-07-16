Thai finance minister resigns amid economic team shake-up

(Repeats to more subscribers)
* Minister says resignation with immediate effect
* Says "appropriate time" to resign for country to move
ahead
* Thai bankers' association head expected to be new
FinMin-media
* Thailand also in process of picking new central bank chief
BANGKOK, July 16 (Reuters) - Thailand's Finance Minister
Uttama Savanayana resigned on Thursday in a move that adds
uncertainty to policy making at a time when Southeast Asia's
worst-performing economy is struggling to recover from the
impact of the COVID-19 crisis.
The departure of Uttama, who confirmed his resignation at a
briefing, comes as the government has been rolling out billions
of dollars of stimulus measures in a bid to support an economy
battered by the pandemic's hit to tourism and domestic activity.
"It's an appropriate time to resign" for the economy to move
forward, Uttama told the briefing. "There was no pressure".
According to media reports, Predee Daochai, president of the
Thai Bankers' Association, is expected to be the next finance
minister.
Longtime economic policy czar, Deputy Prime Minister Somkid
Jatusripitak, also submitted his resignation, Uttama said.
Thosaporn Sirisumphand, secretary-general of the state
planning agency, is reported to be the favourite to replace
Somkid, according to media.
The energy minister and the minister of Higher Education,
Science, Research and Innovation also resigned, as part of a
major shake-up of the cabinet's economic team.
"One of the most immediate issues is how soon a new economic
team will replace them," said Tim Leelahaphan, economist at
Standard Chartered Bank.
The shake-up comes as a process is underway to pick a new
governor of the Bank of Thailand (BOT), who will inherit an
ailing economy with interest rates near zero percent, a
stubbornly strong currency and a mountain of household debt.
Sethaput Suthiwart-Narueput, a former World Bank economist
and an economic advisor to Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, is
leading in the race to be new governor, according to media.
"The markets are anxious who will fill the shoes of the
economic portfolios, as the change also has implications for the
central bank governor's selection process," said Kobsidthi
Silpachai, head of capital markets research at Kasikornbank.
Charnon Boonnuch, economist at Nomura in Singapore, said
"elevated political uncertainty remains an important headwind to
the economy, as it is an obstacle to long-term reform and
large-scale investment".
