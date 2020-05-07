Thai first-quarter GDP 'not good'; second quarter will be worse - deputy PM

Thailand's economic performance in the first quarter is not good and the current quarter will be worse as the southeast Asian nation faces the full impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the deputy prime minister said on Friday.

The key economic drivers of exports and tourism are weak as the global economy is not good, so the government needs to boost the domestic economy, Somkid Jatusripitak told a briefing.

He did not give specific forecasts. Official first-quarter gross domestic product data will be released on May 18.

(Reporting by Kitipong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)